VCCP Reminds You That 'Loaf's Good' in Agency's First Work for Kingsmill

Today, Kingsmill launches a new brand platform which celebrates the families of the UK and the role its bread plays in everyday life, with the slogan ‘Loaf’s Good’.

Following the news that sliced bread sales are rising for the first time in three years, Kingsmill’s new positioning celebrates contemporary British family life, and the simple pleasure that bread provides – from the comfort of beans on toast, to lunch box sandwiches.

Kingsmill is proud of its unique position in the category as the only brand to embrace real family life and to celebrate the families who make us part of their lives.

The first creative spot is for Kingsmill 50/50. It focuses on the idiosyncrasies of British family life with nine year old Owen introducing his family of opposites, as seen through his own eyes and in his own words. These include his clever-clogs sister and his shift-working dad who is making toast for his breakfast and a cheese and ham sandwich for his son's tea. Despite their differences they are all united by a love of Kingsmill 50/50.

The new spot launches today, 5th February, and will run on TV and VOD.

Matthew Cullum, Head of Marketing at Allied Bakeries says: ”There is clear space in the bread category for Kingsmill to be the more outward looking brand, we’re the only bread brand celebrating the families who make us part of their lives and we’re proud of the role our products play. Our new slogan, “Loaf’s Good”, embodies a positive outlook on life and enhances the idea that it’s the simple pleasures in life that matter.”

Rich Stoney & Dave Hobbs, newly appointed Senior Creative Team, and Jim Thornton, Deputy ECD at VCCP, added: “Kingsmill is part of the British family; a brand that resides in kitchens up and down the land, playing its role in some of the least celebrated but most uniting of moments: mealtimes. As the first ad in the campaign shows, we might look at ourselves and, at first, identify our differences. But in the end, there's more that unites us, than divides us. And in these fractured times, it's good to remember that in these small moments, Loaf is indeed Good.”