VB and Akcelo Launch Rivalry-Fueled Tissues for State of Origin Losers

Victoria Bitter, the official beer sponsor of State of Origin, has partnered with brand experience and innovation company Akcelo to develop VB’s Very Bitter Tissues -- a unique idea designed to stir the state vs state banter ahead of this year’s series.

The campaign leans into the competitive interstate spirit of Origin, giving fans a new way to fuel the rivalry and have a laugh by gifting a box of VB tissues to friends on the losing side. Each pack features half-NSW, half-QLD colours, classic one-liners such as “Sorry for your loss”, “You tried your best,” and “Chin up, Champ”, plus a lid that doubles as a beer coaster.

Fans aged 18+ can pre-register their interest at vb.com.au/tissues and nominate their team. When the final siren sounds after Origin Games 1 and 2, those who had pre-registered and picked the winning team will receive an email to order their free box of VB’s Very Bitter Tissues – with limited stock meaning they’re unlikely to last until game 3.

The idea is backed by former Origin greats Bryan Fletcher (NSW) and Mat Rogers (QLD), who are helping to dial up the rivalry in the lead-up to Game One through PR and social content. The pair are filmed sharing a VB at the pub and trading jabs over who’s coming out on top -- and who’ll be needing a box of tissues. Their banter will continue across social media in the lead-up to Games One and Two.

Jon Kenyon, managing partner at Akcelo, said, “The banter between states is such a big part of what makes State of Origin exciting, and Very Bitter Tissues was a great opportunity to tap into that fandom in a uniquely VB way. It’s a simple, cheeky idea that gave us room to play with the brand’s personality, and we’ve loved bringing it to life alongside the team at VB.”

Tessa Whittaker, marketing manager at Victoria Bitter, said, “Victoria Bitter is proudly the official beer of State of Origin and we are all about rewarding the hard work on the field. But once the siren sounds we want to give our drinkers a chance to have a laugh, and that’s what Very Bitter Tissues will do.”

The campaign is rolling out nationally, supported by talent, PR and social activity, with pre-registrations now open ahead of Game Day on May 28th.

