Uluru Statement Leaders Say ‘Time for the First People to Have a Voice'





The Ulu r u Statement has released an ad to support its Voice referendum campaign History is Calling, informing the Australian public on how voting “Yes” for a First Nations Voice will change history.

Created by The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song, and Rabbit Content, the ad campaign centres around narrator, proud Pitjantjatjara and Nyungar man Trevor Jamieson, as he tells a story about how First Peoples achieved a Voice to Parliament with the help of Australians everywhere. The story illustrates what a future might be if we all supported the Voice at the upcoming referendum.

The ad, and broader History is Calling campaign, is about raising awareness in the lead up to the referendum and encourages Australians to show their support for the Ulu r u Statement.

Professor Megan Davis, Cobble Cobble woman, Balnaves Chair in Constitutional Law at UNSW and Ulu r u Dialogue co-chair, spoke of the importance of this renewed call for action on the journey to referendum.

“The ad shows Australians from all walks of life that they have an opportunity to play a part in shaping this pivotal moment in our nation’s history.”

“It’s vital in these next few months that we continue this momentum and educate Australians on what the Voice is, why it matters and what it will do for the future.”

“We know this will take time, as many Australians are only joining us on this long journey now, but we are closer than ever to real, tangible change.”

“We hope this ad will encourage Australians to learn more and support a First Nations Voice to Parliament.”

Alyawarre woman and Uluru Dialogue co-chair Pat Anderson AO, who features in the ad, urged the Australian public to listen to the call to action and talk about Voice with family, friends and work colleagues.

“We are on a journey to nation-building, but we cannot do this alone. This referendum requires all Australians to get behind it,” Pat Anderson AO said.

“Silence never made history and History is Calling. It’s up to all Australians to answer. We call upon the nation to continue walking with us on this final stretch to a better future.”

The ad is directed by Kamilaroi man Jordan Watton, alongside cinematographer, Arrernte and Kalkadoon man Tyson Perkins, and music composer, Yuwaalaraay man James Henry.

For more information on the Ulu r u Statement from the Heart, visit https://ulurustatement.org/.



