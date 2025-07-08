TrinityP3 Launches BetterPitch Framework

Above: Jeremy Taylor and Mark Smith

Leading global marketing management consultancy TrinityP3 has unveiled BetterPitch, a new framework which is designed to give all marketers an easier and simpler framework by which to run their pitches.

The BetterPitch framework launch comes from feedback across multiple markets about how the pitching process needs to be improved. The methodology seeks to centre an agency pitch around five concepts: fast, fit, focused, flexible and fun.

“Too often, UK pitches default to an outdated playbook—bloated presentations, endless rounds, and a draining experience for all involved,” said Mark Smith, business director at TrinityP3 UK.

“BetterPitch flips that script. We’re tired of hearing the old narrative that pitching is broken, we’re saying it needs to evolve. It needs to be better. BetterPitch is designed to reflect how great partnerships are actually built: through mutual understanding, shared goals, and practical collaboration. It offers a more meaningful and less wasteful route to finding the right agency”.

As part of the BetterPitch launch, TrinityP3 UK has introduced several new free tools for marketers considering a review of their agency relationships. The tools include a checklist to determine whether to pitch, an Ad Cost Checker to provide them with tools to help benchmark agencies, and a Pitch Cost Checker, which allows them to assess the time and financial commitment they might be requesting when inviting an agency to pitch.

“The time and financial commitment of pitching is often one of the biggest issues for agencies,” said Jeremy Taylor, managing director, Trinity P3 UK. “In launching BetterPitch, we can arm marketers with the tools to make sure they can run a pitch which is fast, fit, focused, flexible and fun.”

He added, “Pitching in the UK has felt in need of shaking up for a long time, especially since the launch of the Pitch Positive Pledge in 2022 - to which TrinityP3 were founder signatories. The Pledge is full of good intentions, but the industry has been unforgivably slow to respond to its recommendations and to tackle the important issues identified, not least the impact on mental health of poor pitching practice. There have since been many promises to change processes for the better, but very little actual action. I am proud that TrinityP3 is taking a market-leading stance in the UK - and globally - with BetterPitch.”

TrinityP3 will also offer a one-hour consultation for marketers looking to run their own pitch but who are seeking assistance in leveraging the BetterPitch tools.

