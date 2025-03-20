Clemenger's Traffik Celebrates 'Vitamins That Hit Different' For Swisse Wellness

Clemenger Group’s Traffik has again teamed up with leading Australian Vitamin brand Swisse Wellness to introduce its new campaign 'Vitamins That Hit Different' - celebrating Swisse’s Gummies and Smart Melt ranges.

These two dynamic sensorial formats have turned traditional supplementation routines into an immersive experience that taste, feel, chew, melt and “hit different”.

Focused on taste, texture, and on-the-go convenience, this campaign positions Swisse’s new Gummies and Smart Melts ranges as an alternative to traditional vitamin formats, delivering benefits in a more interactive, sensory-driven way.

For years, Swisse has been at the forefront of premium vitamins and supplements, but consumer research revealed a persistent barrier: many people struggle with or simply dislike swallowing traditional capsules and tablets.

Whether due to discomfort, inconvenience, or taste aversion, this challenge often leads to lapses in supplement routines, particularly in younger demographics that crave convenience and adventurous flavour and texture profiles.

“By tapping into the cultural shift towards experiential wellness, we’ve crafted a campaign that not only educates consumers but also invites them to rethink their daily habits through the lens of enjoyment and convenience,” said Anthony Jones, executive creative director at Traffik.

"These new and innovative formats bring a new energy to the category and our campaign reflects that through creativity, engagement, and a fresh take on how wellness can be experienced.”

To bring the vision to life, Traffik developed a socially led campaign featuring bold, engaging, trend-driven visuals, with ASMR-inspired audio cues to show the tactile appeal of Gummies and Smart Melts.

“At their core, these experiential formats are all about making vitamins fun and easy to consistently consume, without compromising on efficacy. This vibrant campaign captures that vision perfectly at every touchpoint, in a way that feels on trend, dynamic and completely aligned with how today’s consumers connect with products and brands,” said Stephanie Taylor, acting marketing director at Swisse Wellness.

Rolled out via media agency PMG and PR agency AMPR, the campaign also features dynamic OOH digital placements and street posters.

‘Vitamins that hit different’ is the latest iteration of the Swisse Gummies series, which last year saw the brand employ Matt Ford and Jack Steele from The Inspired Unemployed as their chief gummies officers (CGOs), who went about instilling ‘Instant Rizz’ across the nation.

