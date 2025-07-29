senckađ
news

Clemenger Wins Colorbond In Partnership To Be "Built On Shared Ambition"

29/07/2025
“Colorbond steel is an Australian icon, and we’re honoured to help write its next chapter,” CEO Lee Leggett said

BlueScope Australia has appointed Clemenger as its strategic and creative partner for Colorbond, with the agency tasked with leading integrated marketing, strategy and creative duties for the steel brand.

Clemenger’s appointment comes ahead of a major brand campaign slated for 2026. Richards Rose had previously held the Colorbond account since 2017.

“Colorbond steel is an Australian icon, and we’re honoured to help write its next chapter,” Clemenger CEO Lee Leggett said of the win.

She added the partnership will be “built on a shared ambition to continue advancing how the brand shows up in culture while staying true to its legacy of innovation and resilience.”

“We’re proud to be trusted as partners in the custodianship of this brand and to support their go-to-market strategy in new and impactful ways.”

The addition of Colorbond to its client roster follows Clemenger winning Kmart, and marks another milestone in its recent merger with CHEP Network and Traffik.

Last month, the agency appointed Stephen de Wolf as chief creative officer. He starts later in the year.

Lee told LBB in her first interview as CEO of the new Clemenger, “Whilst it's the creation of something new, it's almost the creation of something that was always there.”

