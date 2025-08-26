Tourism NZ and Air New Zealand Offer Home and Away Star “Retirement She Deserves”

Tourism New Zealand and Air New Zealand teamed up with Special PR to invite ‘Home and Away’ star Lynne McGranger to celebrate her departure from the TV show with a week-long holiday in Aotearoa.

Known for her portrayal of the strong-willed Irene Roberts, Lynne was the longest-serving female actress in an Australian drama, and won an elusive Gold Logie for most popular television personality last month.

To pay tribute to her remarkable run, Air New Zealand launched a three-day sale on flights for all Australians, supported by mobile billboards at Sydney’s Palm Beach (aka Summer Bay) with playful messages including “Irene, you’ve been home for 30 years, now try away”.

Tourism NZ is also offering Lynne and a guest a personalised itinerary across Aotearoa, complete with a stay at Auckland’s Hotel Britomart.

Tourism New Zealand chief executive, René de Monchy, said the activation and offer align with the brand’s ongoing ‘100% Pure New Zealand’ platform, designed to keep the destination front-of-mind for Aussie travellers.

“You’ve spent three decades working hard to entertain Aussies and Kiwis alike, and we know you’re going to want to put your feet up,” René said.

“So to celebrate your retirement from the show we’ve designed the ideal vacation just for you.

“There’s no better time for retirees to visit than Spring; the waterfalls in Milford Sound are likely to be in full display, you can spot humpback whales off the coast of Kaikōura, and temperatures are just right to tackle some of our easier nature walks.”

Air New Zealand general manager Australia, Kathryn O’Brien, added, “After 30 years at home, you need some time away. We’re thrilled to host you and a guest on a trans-Tasman adventure; and because you’ve been such an icon we’re sharing the love with all of Australia thanks to our three-day sale.”

