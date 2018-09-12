senckađ
Creative in association withGear Seven
Tin Foil Warrior Goes All Out in New North London Waste Authority Ad

12/09/2018
Developed by Therapy, Partizan director Giles Ripley uses humour to remind the residents of North London to recycle their rubbish

Recycling is not a laughing matter. Although in Giles Ripley’s latest spot for the North London Waste Authority, it kind of is. The NLWA enlisted the help of Therapy and Partizan to get the message across about the importance of recycling - and what better way than injecting a dose of comedy?

With perfect comic timing, we see our hero perform a dance routine in his basement. His shiny silver outfit is definitely eye-catching, but a complete waste of tin foil. The clever ad brings to our attention that it is not as wasteful as throwing it in the bin. The moral of the spot? Recycling can always save the day. And maybe lock the door next time you want to practice your dance moves in the basement... 

Credits
LBB’s Global Sponsor
