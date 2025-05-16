senckađ
Tim Hortons Honours Unity and Pride in 'The Canadian Dream'

16/05/2025
Narrated by Kiefer Sutherland and set to music by Bahamas, GUT Toronto's campaign captures the beauty and connection that unite Canadians coast to coast

Tim Hortons has proudly been fuelling Canadian road trips since 1964 and with the long weekend ahead, Tim's wanted to share a message that celebrates Canada and what connects Canadians.

Starting today, the new Tim Hortons campaign 'The Canadian Dream' begins airing on TV and streaming online.

Narrated by acclaimed actor Kiefer Sutherland and set to music by singer-songwriter Bahamas, the campaign blends scenic imagery from across the country with a message about pride and connection.

“Tim Hortons is such an iconic Canadian brand. Having the chance to partner with them to share this message about Canadians for Canadians has been a special privilege,” said Kiefer.

Developed in partnership with GUT Toronto, 'The Canadian Dream' is available to stream on YouTube and will air during playoff hockey games this weekend.

“At a time when more and more Canadians are proudly flying our flag and reflecting on all the things that make our country special, we were thrilled to work with Kiefer on this campaign to celebrate the unspoken Canadian Dream that we share,” said Hope Bagozzi, chief marketing officer for Tim Hortons.

