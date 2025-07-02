Casper Canada Says Perfect Sleep Doesn’t Look Perfect and That’s Exactly Why It Is

Casper Canada is pulling back the covers on what perfect sleep really looks like with the launch of its bold new brand campaign: ‘This is Perfect Sleep’, the brand’s first collaboration with GUT Toronto.

Forget models in pristine bedrooms, smiling while “sleeping” in perfectly made beds. Perfect sleep is real, messy, and entirely human. From smushed faces to tangled hair and unusual positions, this campaign shows that when we’re truly asleep, we finally stop caring what anyone thinks.

Casper Canada has evolved from a revolutionary mattress-in-a-box pioneer into a Canadian-based brand obsessively focused on sleep and leading in sleep innovation. In 2023, Casper Canada became Canadian-owned and operated. This transition marked an exciting milestone in the brand’s history, enabling Casper to deliver the best sleep experience, personalised to Canadians coast to coast. They remain a premium sleep company, offering a diverse range of quality sleep essentials to inspire Canadians to achieve their perfect sleep.

“At Casper Canada, we believe the best sleep happens when we don't care how it looks,” said Sarah Badun, vice president and general manager at Casper Canada. “We wanted to show people what real, restorative rest looks like. That starts with ditching perfection and embracing the reality of true restful sleep. We're excited to help Canadians across the country achieve true, uninhibited, deep sleep.”

By tossing out the tropes of modern sleep advertising, Casper Canada embraces the beautifully chaotic reality of actual rest. The campaign is shot in real bedrooms and features a series of raw, intimate, and often humorous portraits of deep, unfiltered sleep on a Casper mattress and bedding.

“We wanted to break the traditional mold of sleep ads.” said Max Geraldo, chief creative officer at GUT Toronto. “The insight was simple: if sleep looks good, it probably wasn’t real. So we embraced the mess, tangled sheets, unflattering angles and elevated it with rich visuals and an original, joyful, ‘70s-inspired track. The result is beautifully honest rest: a bit weird, relatable, and a little vulnerable. Just like sleep is.”

Casper Canada and GUT Toronto produced this omnichannel campaign, which can now be seen across Canada through connected TV ad spots, social platforms, and out-of-home placements starting this September.

