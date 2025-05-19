This Genre-Bending Film Transforms Space Travel Into Cultural Exploration

Gauchoworld, the independent cultural platform championing global youth communities, has unveiled ‘Interstellar’, the cinematic centrepiece of its landmark Issue 6. Directed by founder Dean George, the film is a vivid, imaginative celebration of arrival — a planetary landing that symbolises the discovery of new cultural terrain, and a deeper connection to our own world.

Rooted in the ethos of curiosity and collective expression, Interstellar transforms the idea of space travel into a metaphor for cultural exploration — landing not on another planet, but in a more awakened version of Earth. It’s a place where subcultures thrive, borders blur, and identity is fearless.

Since its premiere, the film has amassed over 100,000 views on the Gauchoworld channel, marking a major milestone for the platform’s growing global reach.

“Interstellar is more than a film — it’s a portal. We wanted to celebrate the six-year journey of Gauchoworld with a piece that felt limitless, that redefined what storytelling could look like through our lens,” said Dean George, founder of Gauchoworld and director of the film. “It’s about landing somewhere new — but realising that new place is actually just a more honest version of home. We’re grateful to our community for helping us hit 100k views — this is just the beginning.”

The release of Interstellar coincides with the global rollout of Issue 6, a printed artefact and digital campaign spotlighting cultural vanguards from Los Angeles, London, Milan, Paris, Tokyo, and São Paulo. More than just a magazine, Gauchoworld continues to be a living record of voices that shape the now and next — grounded in our culture, our community.



For media enquiries and interview requests, please contact:

​dean@gauchoworld.com​

FORM director and production enquiries

​rep@form.london​

