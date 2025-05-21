Form Studios Launches with a Mission to Inspire and Deliver

​FORM are excited to announce the launch of their versatile FORM Studios, designed to deliver high-quality content solutions across various platforms. Whether you're seeking full-scale production support, post-production services, or rapid turnaround content for social first campaigns, FORM Studios is equipped to meet diverse creative needs.

Sitting alongside their commercial offering, a global roster of talented directors and a trusted network of collaborators, FORM are further committed to producing content that inspires and entertains with this latest addition. Their services encompass a wide range of offerings, including social-first content, TikTok and Reels videos, photography, VFX activation, and AI-driven projects.​

HowWeMini, directed by James Gough. produced for Mini UK

Managing partner, Jonathan Harris has this to say on the launch. “Whilst this is something we’ve always had in mind, with how our industry is moving, it feels the right time to shout about this brilliant production offering we can bring to the table. Not only does it allow us to be even more flexible for our clients, but also opens up more ways we can support our directors across whatever projects their creative vision may take them.”

UFC304, produced for TNT Sports

The Studio's flexible approach ensures that every project, regardless of scale or budget, receives the attention and creativity it deserves. By leveraging their extensive talent database, FORM can match clients with the perfect creative talent to bring their vision to life.​

To explore the full range of services and view the studio's impressive portfolio, visit: https://www.form.london/content-studio​

