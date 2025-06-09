senckađ
Kleenex Captures Confident Moments in Brand Work Via Thinkerbell

09/06/2025
243
Share
Sesh Moodley said of the campaign designed to drive toilet paper and facial tissue demand, "These feel like mini films, each one capturing a confident moment"

Rooted in the belief that nothing compares to the confidence of feeling clean and cared for, Kleenex has unveiled new brand work that reinforces its commitment to product superiority whilst taking the emotional high ground of feeling confident.

Developed to drive demand across both its toilet paper and facial tissue portfolios, the idea speaks directly to modern Australian families, particularly mums and dads with the reassuring message that choosing Kleenex is choosing the very best care for their loved ones. Because when little (and not-so-little) people feel clean, they’re free to be confident in themselves and ready for whatever happens next.

Sesh Moodley, executive creative tinker at Thinkerbell said, "These feel like mini films, each one capturing a confident moment. With Book Week as a playful thread we see everything from proud toilet wins to kids powering through in full costume. Whether it is a sniffly wolf or a mission success moment for a little astronaut, Kleenex is right there helping them feel ready for their big moment”

Margaret Cheung, head of marketing -- family care and professional ANZ Kimberly-Clark said, “Our goal was to evolve the Kleenex brand with a message that unites functional superiority with emotional resonance. Reinforcing our commitment to helping families feel confident, clean, and cared for -- whenever and wherever they need it.”

Phillippa Netolicky, general manager at Thinkerbell said, "Working on Kleenex has been a brilliant opportunity to bring Measured Magic to a heritage brand and reimagine what care looks and feels like in a modern Australian family context."

This work will roll out across TV, cinema, online video and will be supported by OOH, and social.

