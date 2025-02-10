The Art of Craft: Elliott Power on Directing EE ‘Freedom’

Why should we invest in craft? The first episode of Thinkbox’s new series, in partnership with British Arrows, explains just that.

Diving into the inspiring behind-the-scenes stories of the Craft Arrows winners, ‘The Art of Craft’ sets out to demonstrate the power of production and post production expertise in boosting the quality and long-term effectiveness of advertising.

The first episode – ‘The Art of Craft: Directing’ – centres on EE ‘Freedom’, winner of a Bronze Craft Arrow for Direction among multiple others. In it, Love Song director Elliott Power expands upon the “mammoth task” that lay ahead of him, his hands-on approach to representing the breadth of Britain through casting, and capturing the wild west of after school on screen.

Above: Thinkbox and British Arrows ‘The Art of Craft: Directing’

During a meteoric rise to the top of London’s commercial community, the multidisciplinary artist’s highly acclaimed work for the likes of Lexus, EE, B&Q and New Balance has seen Elliott pick up numerous top flight awards across the British Arrows, AICPs, Cannes Lions, Clio Awards and Creative Circle. He was also recently second in D&ADs list of Best Directors of 2024. Across music, film and photography, Elliott’s work is recognised for its strong visual language and his ability to create immersive, emotionally-charged worlds.

Above: EE ‘Freedom’