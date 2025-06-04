senckađ
Think HQ Brews Up Nostalgia With Bushells’ ‘Come Back Cuppa’ Relaunch

04/06/2025
180
Share
Australian artist Margaret Hadfield captured the brand in an original landscape painting inspired by 1950s Bushells tea tins

Fully-integrated positive change agency Think HQ has launched the new Bushells pack, positioning it as ‘Your Come Back Cuppa’ in a campaign that returns the beloved brand to what made it iconic -- its heritage.

Think HQ tapped into Bushells’ rich history as a symbol of comfort, community and a good, honest cuppa for more than 130 years for the relaunch that coincides with the debut of a new pack design.

The campaign draws inspiration from Bushells’ past to paint its future -- literally. The agency commissioned renowned Australian artist Margaret Hadfield to capture the brand in an original landscape painting inspired by 1950s Bushells tea tins, echoing the classic hand-drawn advertising posters that Bushells is famous for, while at the same time celebrating Australian landscape and local Aussie talent.

The art is featured across campaign creative, including as posters in OOH executions, and at point of sale.

Think HQ reimagined a kangaroo and kookaburra depicted on the historic tea tins as “Tin-fluencer” characters, Kooks and Rizzo. The two mates were brought to life through animation and feature as the faces of the campaign in films running across TV and socials.

The campaign tagline, ‘Your Come Back Cuppa’, is anchored in memories of Bushells as the tea Aussies come back to, including through its deep connection with community culture.

Think HQ creative director Wellison D’Assuncao said, "Pulling into a rest stop during a long drive through the Australian landscape to be greeted with a warm cup of Bushells tea is deeply ingrained in many Australians’ collective memories. By anchoring the relaunch in this powerful legacy, and drawing inspiration from its heritage for the creative, we’re reminding Australians that Bushells is more than just tea -- it’s a trusted part of the journey, past and present."

Lipton Teas and Infusions Australian country head Robby Lowrey said, “We’re proud of our continued support and investment in an iconic brand for generations of Aussies, and genuinely excited to see Kooks and Rizzo bring Bushells to life with this latest campaign.

"We love how the concept pays homage to the brand’s heritage --  from our characters, to our collaboration with Margaret Hadfield whose artistic style is so reflective of everything that Bushells represents. ”

The creation of original visuals provided opportunities to embed the content deep into culture, from a behind the scenes ‘making of’ series for socials, to the use of signed and numbered prints in other promotional activities.

The campaign is Think HQ’s first work for Bushells. The agency added the brand to its roster as part of an expanded remit that also included herbal tea brand Pukka, after retaining the Lipton Teas and Infusion business in a competitive pitch in late 2024.

The integrated creative campaign launched recently across TV, OOH and socials.

