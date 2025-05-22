senckađ
The Sweetshop NZ Bolsters Leadership with Executive Producer Jimena Murray

22/05/2025
135
Share
Jimena has two decades of global experience and knows "great work doesn't happen by accident, it's built off trust, timing, and collaboration"

The Sweetshop NZ has officially welcomed Jimena Murray to the team as executive producer.

Jimena, with over 20 years experience, has produced some of the sharpest, smartest, and most ambitious commercials and documentaries in New Zealand and around the world.

Jimena’s built a solid reputation for clarity, backing creativity, and getting things done.

Ben Dailey, managing director/executive producer of The Sweetshop NZ, said, “Jimena understands the nuances of what makes Sweetshop tick. She knows that great work doesn't happen by accident, it's built off trust, timing, and collaboration. Her arrival signals a continued commitment to the type of bold, creatively-led work our directors are known for.”

Jimena added, “Sweetshop’s work has always stood out locally and internationally for their outstanding work by some of the sharpest storytellers in our industry. I feel privileged to be joining the team and will continue to push the craft with heart.”

For all production and director enquiries, please contact jimena@thesweetshop.tv or ben@thesweetshop.tv.​


v2.25.1