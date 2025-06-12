The Sweetshop Hires Global Head of Innovation: AI Expert Colin Davis

The Sweetshop’s AI creative studio, The Gardening Club, has appointed Colin Davis as global head of innovation. Colin has led AI work on campaigns such as Pedigree’s Immortal Award-winning ‘Adoptable’, and has credits on work for Google, Meta, Samsung, Disney, and the NBA.

Colin joins The Gardening Club's founding crew – futurist Tom Roope, AI artist Jacqui Kenny, and The Sweetshop’s global co-CEO Melanie Bridge – to shape what creativity looks like with the right tools and intent.

Before landing the new role, Colin was leading innovation across Nexus Studios’ London and LA offices. He spent eight years at the business, and also had a 12 year run at Digital Kitchen. He is based in London.

“The tools are moving fast,” he said, “But we’ve still got to slow down enough to ask the big questions: Are we making something meaningful? Are we helping creatives thrive? Are we actually pushing culture forward?”

Colin will work alongside The Sweetshop’s management team, helping guide their creative partners, agencies, and creatives, and ensure AI enables bolder storytelling while safeguarding creative decisions.

“I’ve been working with AI for over five years now,” said Colin. “The hype’s never been the drawcard for me. It’s about using the tools to connect. Not just wider, but deeper. That’s what The Gardening Club is all about, making sure technology amplifies meaning, not just noise.”

Co-founder and global co-CEO Melanie Bridge said, “We’re not chasing AI trends. We’re cultivating ideas that connect. And Colin’s voice is going to be essential to how we grow.”

The Sweetshop’s regional leaders said Colin has “that rare ability to cut through the noise.”

Edward Pontifex, managing director and executive producer of The Sweetshop Australia, said, “Right now, in a space that’s shifting daily, clarity is everything. For anyone asking ‘where to next?’ he’s the one who helps you answer it, properly.”

Ben Dailey, managing director and executive producer of The Sweetshop New Zealand, said Colin “brings exactly what the moment needs.”

“The AI space is evolving at pace, and Colin brings the clarity and experience to help agencies and brands turn aspiration into concise action.”

Penny Woo, executive producer of The Sweetshop Asia, agreed he “brings that rare mix of sharp tech thinking and real creative feel.”

“He gets where AI’s going, and more importantly, what it means for the way we work. We’re looking forward to rolling up our sleeves with him,” she said.

USA managing director George Meeker added, “Just as a conductor coaxes harmony from an orchestra, Colin Davis now turns his masterful hand to coaxing beauty from the earth. His baton may be traded for a trowel, but the artistry remains, promising a symphony of blossoms in The Gardening Club.”