senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Brand Insight in association withLBB Newletter
Group745

The Pink Chip Creator Brings Data-Driven Smarts to Black T-Shirts Podcast

30/05/2025
101
Share
Sam Rowlands swaps fashion for hard stats, challenging tokenistic inclusion policies with The Pink Chip CEO performance tracker

This week's guest on Black T-Shirts is the inventor of The Pink Chip, Sam Rowlands.

Sam is a country Australian woman who, via a brief stint in fashion, has become executive creative director at Le Pub, Amsterdam. Along the way she’s created ‘The Pink Chip’, an award winning index that tracks the performance of companies with female vs male CEOs (any guesses which does better).

Sam is a big fan of a stat, but doesn't have much time for your company's diversity and Inclusion Working Group. Tune in to find out why.

For a third season in a row, the podcast is supported by world leading market mix modelling SAS company Mutinex. And for the second year in a row, The Pub Test has its own returning supporter, creative confidence building insights platform Ideally.

All episodes of Black T-Shirts will be available via premium podcast creators MIK Made, Black T-Shirts can be found here. You can also watch the episode on the Black T-Shirts Youtube channel here.

Adam Ferrier is the founder of award winning creative agency Thinkerbell. Brent Smart is CMO at one of the world's largest telecommunications companies, Telstra.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from MIK Studio
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from MIK Studio
STEEL MOTHER Trailer
Smoketale Films
26/11/2024
STEEL MOTHER Trailer
Smoketale Films
26/11/2024
Chevy Silverado
General Motors Specialty Vehicles - ANZ
18/09/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1