The Pink Chip Creator Brings Data-Driven Smarts to Black T-Shirts Podcast

This week's guest on Black T-Shirts is the inventor of The Pink Chip, Sam Rowlands.

Sam is a country Australian woman who, via a brief stint in fashion, has become executive creative director at Le Pub, Amsterdam. Along the way she’s created ‘The Pink Chip’, an award winning index that tracks the performance of companies with female vs male CEOs (any guesses which does better).

Sam is a big fan of a stat, but doesn't have much time for your company's diversity and Inclusion Working Group. Tune in to find out why.

For a third season in a row, the podcast is supported by world leading market mix modelling SAS company Mutinex. And for the second year in a row, The Pub Test has its own returning supporter, creative confidence building insights platform Ideally.

All episodes of Black T-Shirts will be available via premium podcast creators MIK Made, Black T-Shirts can be found here. You can also watch the episode on the Black T-Shirts Youtube channel here.

Adam Ferrier is the founder of award winning creative agency Thinkerbell. Brent Smart is CMO at one of the world's largest telecommunications companies, Telstra.

