Drew Lightfoot's Storytelling Bridges Stop-Motion, Live-Action, Virtual Worlds

Fueled by a lifelong passion for storytelling, visual arts, and exploration, Drew Lightfoot, a seasoned filmmaker, journeys from a childhood steeped in creativity and cultural curiosity to a career shaping narratives across animation, live-action, and immersive media.
Beginning with stop-motion experiments inspired by a designer father, Drew's path evolves through groundbreaking collaborations with cinematic icons like Tim Burton and Peter Jackson, directing commercials, music videos, and documentaries, and leading global teams to create visually transformative work.
Driven by curiosity and connection, this visual storyteller thrives at the intersection of art, technology, and human emotion. From animating on award-winning films like 'Corpse Bride' and 'Frankenweenie', to crafting immersive experiences such as 'Horizon -- a visual symphony of Canada' and NYC's 'charity:water' film, Drew's career is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation.
Based in New Zealand but working globally, weaving cultural narratives into a rich tapestry of artistic impact.
Name: Drew Lightfoot
Location: New Zealand
Repped by: Reel Factory, Someplace Nice, Bubbles, Go East.
Awards: D&AD, SXSW, MVPA, ANNECY
Drew> I’m drawn to scripts with a significant visual challenge. The most evocative ones leave space for visual trickery -- concepts that allow me to bend time, stop it entirely, or rush through it in hyperlapse. My mind works in frames, a habit from my early years in stop-motion. So when a script invites play with perspective, pacing, and perception, I’m all in.
Drew> I always start by asking, what problem is this solving, and how can we express that as simply and as memorably as possible? I like to unearth visual metaphors that reinforce the narrative and dig into the emotional undercurrent.
While other commercials occasionally come to mind, I prefer to pull references from the real world -- films, fine art, photography and music. I travel extensively and make a point of visiting local galleries, immersing myself in different cultures, and drawing inspiration that leads to unexpected and original solutions.
Drew> I try to understand the brand’s history, tone, values, and the people behind it. A clearly defined ethos helps inform the visual tone and storytelling choices. If the brand is still evolving, that’s even more exciting as it opens the door for deeper creative input.
Drew> Throughout production, the editor is my most critical collaborator. My films are often quite technical and I like to build rip-o-matics or animatics early on to explore structure and rhythm. The edit is where it all comes together, and many different films can emerge from the same footage. Once we’re on set, it’s the cinematographer who becomes my closest collaborator. We’re constantly fine-tuning the visual language and working in sync to bring the plan to life.
Drew> Projects that merge live-action and animation light my fuse. I love hybrid forms where different disciplines collide to create something new. In the end, it’s always the story that pulls me in first. If the narrative has emotional weight and visual ambition, I’m sold.
Drew> My early career started in stop-motion, and I spent several years pivoting into live-action. Now, I’m happiest in the terrain between -- mixing techniques, experimenting with styles, and letting the story dictate the medium.
Drew> Many times. They’re not the enemy of creativity… they typically just want clarity. The more transparent I am with my rationale, the more aligned we become. Of course, they are driven to keep costs lean, but that can lead to smarter problem-solving. I don’t mind having my ideas challenged if it leads to better solutions.
Drew> On a film for BC Children’s Hospital, I wanted the story to start with a helicopter delivering a patient. The opening shots were meant to have a tilt-shift look to make the hospital seem miniature. We couldn’t fly drones, and we couldn’t film the helicopter exit scene on the working hospital helipad – should there be a real emergency. We filmed the patient coming out of the heli at the Vancouver International Airport and the BC Ambulance service agreed to fly my cinematographer and I to the hospital. We filmed the aerials enroute and had a camera team on the ground to film our landing at the hospital. I love those big, technical problem-solving situations.
Drew> They’ve invited you in to bring their baby to life. I like to listen to all ideas, encourage collaboration, and steer the team toward the best version of the concept. At the same time, I try to stay grounded in my taste and values. That’s ultimately why they hired me -- so I owe it to the project to have a strong point of view.
Drew> I’ve shot all over the world with people from all backgrounds. We’re all human, and talent always reigns supreme for me. I was lucky to have incredible mentors from my teens, and in turn have been mentoring up-and-comers for years.
Drew> The pandemic certainly solidified remote work pipelines. I’ve been travelling the globe for years, doing remote scouts, edits, colour grades and occasionally shoots, so it wasn’t a huge disruption to my systems.
Drew> My instinct is for the cinematic feel of wide-screen or anamorphic filmmaking, but we’re constantly adapting, and there are innovative ways to make every format feel intentional. Multi-format is simply part of the craft now.
Drew> I’m a tech maximist. I learned filmmaking and editing on film, and I’ve been experimenting with it my entire career. I love to incorporate different technologies into my process, whether they were designed for film or not -- LIDAR scanners, motion control, anything I can get my hands on. Virtual production is an exciting solution for hybrid storytelling; however, there is something beautiful about having real actors in a real environment.
AI is an incredible tool for exploring visuals and creating tests. It’s getting better and better by the second, never replacing creativity, but amplifying it.
Drew>
BC Children’s Hospital: This was a beautiful challenge; an ambitious script, an unforgiving budget that came together with an incredible team who put their hearts into it. Filming in an active hospital was not without its challenges.
Roots of Empathy: We had neither the budget nor time to 3D print and film a miniature world, so we pivoted to Unreal Engine – blending human scans with scanned miniature set pieces, to craft a tiny village that feels human and hand-built.
Making of Roots of Empathy: a peek behind the curtain into the many, many steps of bringing this miniature world to light.
Icebreaker: This was a beautiful opportunity to shoot in my backyard. I’m into running, cycling and surfing so it was a dream to scout doing what I love and get amongst the action as we filmed. I love some adventure filmmaking to balance the deeply technical projects.