TFL Showcases How Technology Can Enhance the Experience of Navigating London

02/06/2025
Transport for London, DOOH.com, GroupM OOH, VCCP, and Wavemaker UK have launched a real-time digital campaign for Santander Cycles

In collaboration with Transport for London, GroupM OOH, VCCP, and Wavemaker UK,
DOOH.com launched a real-time digital out-of-home campaign to support Santander Cycles, a cycle hire scheme in London. With thousands of bikes available for short-term use across the city, the service offers an easy and sustainable way for commuters, residents, and tourists to get around.

The campaign was rolled out on digital six-sheets (D6s) positioned near key docking stations, providing real-time information that refreshed every minute. Each screen displayed the current number of available bikes, the distance to the nearest docking station, and the exact address. The data was presented in beautifully hand-sketched numbers and text, creating a warm, analogue-inspired look for the digital displays.

By combining real-time functionality with crafted design, the campaign turned everyday screens into helpful, hyper-local and valuable tools. It demonstrated how thoughtful use of technology can enhance the experience of navigating and enjoying the city.

