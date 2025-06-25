senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Robinsons Brings Hugs to the High Street with 'Nation’s Favourite Squish' DOOH Activation

25/06/2025
12
Share
Robinsons and DOOH.com activated the campaign at Westfield Stratford City, inviting visitors to share hugs in a bespoke studio, captured mid-squeeze by photographer Seamus Ryan

On the weekend of the 14th - 15th June, Robinsons invited families and shoppers to step into its bespoke camera studio at Westfield Stratford, for a chance to share a hug - or a 'squish' - with a loved one. Participants were photographed mid-squeeze by renowned portrait photographer, Seamus Ryan, with their joyful moments turned into personalised Robinsons ads, which were displayed on the Four Dials digital screen within minutes of being captured.

The activation was an extension of the soft drinks brand’s wider 'Nation’s Favourite Squish' campaign, which has been live nationally in recent weeks. This unique experiential extension was designed to amplify the brand’s emotional messaging of bringing families together, by literally putting real people - and real affection - on screen. Following the activation, participants were emailed a copy of their photographs so they can download them for their personal use and to share with loved ones and on social media.

The innovative x dynamic, hybrid campaign personalised and dynamically served creative content on location in near real-time. In combining storytelling, participation and dynamic display, the campaign delivered a powerful blend of emotional resonance and cutting-edge technology - creating a moment that was as moving as it was memorable.

Matty Minshall, creative account manager at DOOH.com says, “The creative for ‘Nation’s Favourite Squish’ was born out of a simple but powerful idea, celebrating real moments of affection between loved ones. It’s been a fantastic experience bringing that concept to life in partnership with Robinsons, WPP Media, Ocean Outdoor UK and T&P. By harnessing DOOH.com’s dynamic capabilities, we were able to elevate the campaign beyond static storytelling, turning spontaneous, heartfelt hugs into personalised, real-time content on one of London’s busiest digital screens. The result was a campaign that not only captured attention, but genuinely connected with people, and that’s when DOOH is at its most impactful.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from DOOH.com
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from DOOH.com
Purradise
Whiskas
30/01/2025
Stitch
Audible
17/07/2024
May
Maybelline 3D
17/05/2023
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1