Robinsons Brings Hugs to the High Street with 'Nation’s Favourite Squish' DOOH Activation

On the weekend of the 14th - 15th June, Robinsons invited families and shoppers to step into its bespoke camera studio at Westfield Stratford, for a chance to share a hug - or a 'squish' - with a loved one. Participants were photographed mid-squeeze by renowned portrait photographer, Seamus Ryan, with their joyful moments turned into personalised Robinsons ads, which were displayed on the Four Dials digital screen within minutes of being captured.



The activation was an extension of the soft drinks brand’s wider 'Nation’s Favourite Squish' campaign, which has been live nationally in recent weeks. This unique experiential extension was designed to amplify the brand’s emotional messaging of bringing families together, by literally putting real people - and real affection - on screen. Following the activation, participants were emailed a copy of their photographs so they can download them for their personal use and to share with loved ones and on social media.



The innovative x dynamic, hybrid campaign personalised and dynamically served creative content on location in near real-time. In combining storytelling, participation and dynamic display, the campaign delivered a powerful blend of emotional resonance and cutting-edge technology - creating a moment that was as moving as it was memorable.



Matty Minshall, creative account manager at DOOH.com says, “The creative for ‘Nation’s Favourite Squish’ was born out of a simple but powerful idea, celebrating real moments of affection between loved ones. It’s been a fantastic experience bringing that concept to life in partnership with Robinsons, WPP Media, Ocean Outdoor UK and T&P. By harnessing DOOH.com’s dynamic capabilities, we were able to elevate the campaign beyond static storytelling, turning spontaneous, heartfelt hugs into personalised, real-time content on one of London’s busiest digital screens. The result was a campaign that not only captured attention, but genuinely connected with people, and that’s when DOOH is at its most impactful.”

