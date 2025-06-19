tenthree Welcomes Editor Jack Williams

​Jack Williams, known for his distinctive storytelling and vibrant visual style, brings a dynamic approach to tenthree's established creative team. His editing is characterised by thoughtful, calm precision matched with a deep commitment to each project.



"Jack’s work blends the kind of narrative storytelling tenthree is known for with a real sense of freshness and energy," said Ed Hoadley, managing director of tenthree. "His directors are exciting and bring new connections to our world – and Jack himself just works bloody hard. He pours himself into every project with a calm, grounded focus."



Jack arrives from The Assembly Rooms, with an impressive portfolio that includes commercials, music videos, and short films. His career began in artist moving image, followed by roles in-house at creative agency Mother, and freelance collaborations with Vice, i-D Magazine, Vogue, and Nowness. His brand portfolio includes On Running, Mercedes, Samsung, Puma, Adidas, BBC, Greenpeace, and the National Trust.



Notably, Jack edited the music video for The Chemical Brothers’ 'Skipping Like a Stone,' earning him a Best Editing Gold award at the 2024 Kinsale Sharks. His extensive music video credits also feature artists such as Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Jeshi, Rina Sawayama, London Grammar, and Lewis Capaldi.



Commenting on his appointment, Jack said, "It’s a place I’ve admired for a long time – full of editors whose work I love and who I’m genuinely very excited to be around. Not only are they making some of the best work out there, they’ve cultivated such a warm and positive atmosphere and feel like it’s the perfect place for me to grow as I step into the next phase of my career."



A career highlight for Jack was editing This Is Our BBC, which secured a Craft Gold at the British Arrows and a Silver Lion at Cannes. Reflecting on this experience, Jack said, "It was a really special project to be part of – a completely different kind of workflow where we had full access to the BBC archive. We were constantly rewriting and reshaping the story based on what we found in the footage. It was creatively intense and incredibly rewarding."



Currently, Jack is completing a Mercedes campaign with director Will Dohrn and looks forward to further building creative collaborations and continuing his focus on emotionally driven storytelling.

