tenthree Appoints Editor Sam Bould as Partner

London editing house tenthree has announced the appointment of Sam Bould as a new partner. Sam joins from Final Cut, bringing with him a wealth of editing know-how and a commitment to nurturing creative talent.

"Sam’s energy and passion for editing is clear from first meeting him," said Ed Hoadley, managing director at tenthree. "His dedication to his craft will be an inspiration to our upcoming talent."

The appointment signals tenthree’s ongoing ambition to elevate its creative output. Sam’s extensive collaborations with esteemed directors and production companies will further strengthen the breadth and quality of tenthree’s work. "The calibre of directors he works with and the scale of the jobs he does only makes tenthree stronger," added Ed.

Reflecting on his new role, Sam said, "From the first time I met [founder] Billy Mead, his passion, honesty and drive was clear. We share a lot of the same values, and the team that has been assembled is incredible. Entering into a partnership with tenthree was an easy choice."

Sam’s career began with creating skate videos in his teens, teaching himself how to edit. Starting as a runner, he progressed to become an editor at Big Buoy, where he built lasting partnerships, including with the directing duo The Sacred Egg. In 2007, Sam joined Cut & Run, expanding his creative portfolio with directors Ian Pons Jewell and Ninian Doff, before moving to Final Cut in 2020 to work on prominent projects with directors like Henry Scholfield, Alaska, and Los Perez.

Sam has been recognised on Televisual’s Top 10 Editors list describing it as “an unbelievable honour,” and thrives in creative freedom.

As partner, Sam aims to cultivate relationships with new production companies and further diversify tenthree's offering. He is also fundamentally aligned with tenthree’s permanent mission of fostering talent.

"I started as a runner, so I know how hard it can be finding your feet in post-production. I’m hoping to contribute to a nurturing and supportive environment for new talent and people at the beginning of their careers," he said.

Looking ahead, Sam expressed enthusiasm for collaborating closely with tenthree’s talented team, including industry figures Eve Ashwell and Ellie Johnson, and reconnecting with former colleagues Dan Sherwen and Nick Armstrong.

