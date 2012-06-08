TBWA\Stockholm's Campaign With Yoko Ono

To promote the upcoming Yoko Ono-exhibition at Sweden’s most contemporary art museum – Moderna Museet in Stockholm – TBWA\Stockholm asked Yoko Ono to create an ad/an artwork called AD PIECE, in her trademark instructional way. The ad ran on page 3 in the Arts section of Sweden’s largest newspaper – DN.

To furthermore boost the interest and PR coverage of the exhibition, TBWA asked Yoko Ono to sign five copies of AD PIECE in the newspaper before it went into distribution. Thus making five subscribers of DN the lucky owners of a signed piece by one of the world’s most famous artists.

This is probably the first time in history that an ad is, by far, the most interesting part of a newspaper…

Agency: TBWA Stockholm

Creatives: Alexander Fredlund & Johannes Ivarsson

Creative Director: Kalle Widgren

Account director: Robert Schelin

Account manager: Ylva Windolf

Client: Moderna Museet, Stockholm