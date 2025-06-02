senckađ
Ahlgrens Bilar Turns Candy Into Couture at Stockholm Fashion Week

02/06/2025
Reimagined by TBWA\Stockholm and artist Bucktron, the iconic Swedish candy steps into fashion with a bold sneaker drop that fuses playful nostalgia with avant-garde design

As Stockholm Fashion Week rolls in, an unexpected icon arrives. Ahlgrens bilar, Sweden’s most purchased car (and a beloved candy classic since 1953), makes its debut in the world of fashion through a unique collaboration with Stockholm-based artist Bucktron. The result is a handmade, limited-edition artwork that mix nostalgia, playfulness, and avant-garde design.

Drawing inspiration from the candy’s iconic colours and shapes, Bucktron has crafted a oversized interpretation of Ahlgrens bilar. The sneakers feature the brand’s signature colours and come packaged in a special, oversized box that reimagines the classic Ahlgrens bilar candy bag.

Internationally known artist Bucktron, known for his sculptural expression and intuitive design process, has previously collaborated with fashion brands such as Acne Studios, Byredo, and Axel Arigato. This time, the collision between sweet and stylish presented a new kind of challenge.

“The dynamic between a candy and a sneaker couldn’t be more unexpected. I’ve had a smile on my face throughout the entire process—from material experiments to digital models and the first prototype. Transforming such an icon into a playful collector’s item has been a tremendous honour,” said artist Bucktron.

The sneaker will be released during Stockholm Fashion Week, a platform that celebrates Swedish creativity, innovation, and forward-thinking design. The launch embodies Ahlgrens bilar’s playful personality and brand spirit, merging candy’s attributes with creativity and fashion in a completely unexpected way. The idea for the sneaker emerged from Ahlgrens bilar’s fanbase and their enthusiastic response to one of the brand’s animated commercials.

“Ahlgrens bilar has been a candy favourite since 1953. Now, we’re taking an unexpected step into the dynamic world of fashion with a campaign that celebrates our fans’ creativity and passion. We did exactly what they suggested: something different and quirky. We made a collectable” said Carl Abrahamsson, brand manager at Cloetta Sweden.

”We work hard to create a strong community, and this is one way to listen to your followers (who asked us to recreate the shoe from our commercial irl)” said Ellen Marklund, creative at TBWA Stockholm.

Ahlgrens bilar’s sneakers will launch in a limited edition on Thursday, June 5th, exclusively at ahlgrensskor.se.


