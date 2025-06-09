Pereira O'Dell Works Hot, Not Hard in Proudly Lazy Campaign for TA3 Swim

Who says you need to hustle for hotness? TA3 Swim, the size-inclusive brand with a name that spells ‘EAT’ backwards, has launched its first major creative campaign with ‘The Lazy Girl’s Guide to Hotness’.



Created by Pereira O'Dell and fronted by OnlyFans star and gen z feminist icon Levi Coralynn, the 90-second film flips conventional beauty tropes on their head. It follows Levi through a delightfully lazy day - dodging effort at every turn - only to reveal her secret weapon: the TA3 swimsuit’s instantly cinchable design.



There’s a sweet spot between high-gloss fashion and self-aware comedy running through the entire thing, a vibe crafted by a 100% female creative team and a female director, Object & Animal’sAmber Grace Johnson.







“We knew we wanted it to feel elevated - like high fashion - but grounded in the reality of girls who just want to have fun, feel confident, and look hot as hell in a swimsuit,” says Julie Rutigliano, executive creative director, Pereira O’Dell, speaking with LBB.



TA3 founder Leila Shams says she was ‘both delighted and terrified’ when Julie - who she admits she’d been quietly stalking for years, waiting for the perfect moment to collaborate - presented the idea “That’s how I knew it was a winner,” she says.



From the start, Julie and the team set out to coin a phrase that felt wearable, sharable, and instantly resonant - something that summed up the feeling of being hot without having to torture yourself to get there.



The line ‘Work Hot, Not Hard’ didn’t just headline the campaign, it set the tone for everything that followed, from the brand’s broader manifesto to the writing of ‘The Lazy Girl’s Guide to Hotness’. “One of the unique things about this project was that everyone - from creative to production - truly identified with the message,” adds Julie. “We were all women who love feeling hot, being powerful, and not taking ourselves too seriously. The alignment between the director’s vision and the agency’s was like finishing each other’s sentences. Everything - from the location and set design to wardrobe, cinematography, music, and VO - clicked.”



That synergy extended into the directing process, too. From the beginning, Amber instantly understood the message and saw the fun, freeing feminism behind it. “She is this girl - just look at her Instagram,” says Julie. “Amber’s an incredible storyteller, and her native language is beautiful cinematography. From there, it became this amazing convergence of women bringing ideas to the table that added richness to the story.”



“The whole vibe of this film,” adds Amber, “can be summed up in one iconic Cher quote: ‘Mom, I am a rich man.’”



What’s more, Levi, who was seen as an authentic creator not sanitised for mass appeal, was “100% in”. Julie believes that the intended authenticity and humour couldn’t have come through with a “polished, overly curated” influencer. “Levi got the script, she understood the humour - it came naturally to her,” she says. And that dining room scene? “Pure female indulgence. It only works with someone like Levi - uncensored and totally true to her womanhood.”



“TA3 makes pieces that are about feeling good in your body, not hiding it,” adds Levi, also speaking with LBB. “That’s something I relate to. I’m not interested in playing pretend, whether it's with my body, my relationship, or my opinions, and this campaign was rooted in pleasure and self-confidence, not shame.



“If a brand needs me to water myself down, it’s not a fit. I’ve built real trust with my audience by showing up as I am, and that’s not something I’m willing to trade. I partner with brands that get that.”



And Leila never questioned the opportunity to have Levi front the campaign. “Everything she does is beautiful, sexy, smart, and funny,” she says. “Her vibe fit the campaign perfectly. We’re all obsessed with her.



“There’s just so much beigeness now,” adds Leila. “Beige outfits in beige rooms. Wellness, workouts, waking up early, working hard. To me, authenticity is admitting you’re ambitious, messy, horny, hungry - and yes, lazy. Levi is all of that in this campaign.”











The launch of this campaign signals a real pivot from TikTok-focused, product-led performance content to long-form, values-driven storytelling - a move that hasn’t come without challenges.



“Honestly? It’s a huge pain in the ass,” she says. “We know how to do fashion shoots - how to budget, cast, and produce them. But traditional shoots don’t get attention anymore. Now you have to be entertaining - and that’s a whole new skillset.”



She likens the evolution to a full-on media transformation. “Whether it’s telling a story to your phone or making something epic like this spot, fashion brands went from being Vogue to being Netflix. We’re still figuring out how to entertain without getting cancelled or going bankrupt.”



The campaign will roll out across social media, backed by out-of-home placements in Los Angeles and a targeted influencer gifting push. True to the brand’s ethos, the initiative focuses on creators who reject ‘brand-safe’ expectations in favour of authenticity, body diversity, and unapologetic self-expression.



TA3 also turned heads at Miami Swim Week last week, where models stationed outside the venue wore the brand’s signature sculpting swimsuits while holding signs that championed the campaign’s unapologetic message: Work Hot, Not Hard.



“It’s all about looking and feeling hot without a ton of effort,” says Leila. “Savouring your life - without guilt.”



“People are tired of the perfect grid and the PR-approved captions,” adds Levi. “The world doesn’t need more perfection. It needs people who are messy, thoughtful, curious, and unfiltered in a way that feels honest, not performative.”



Check out more new creative work from around the globe here.



​Read more from Addison Capper here.

​

