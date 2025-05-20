Julie Rutigliano and Fernando Passos Step Into Executive Creative Director Roles at Pereira O’Dell

Independent creative agency Pereira O’Dell has kicked off May with a creative double bill — promoting longtime creative directors Julie Rutigliano and Fernando “Bisnaga” Passos to executive creative directors. It’s a move that speaks not only to their career progression, but signals the agency’s dedication to nurturing creative talent from within. The agency has kickstarted the careers of industry heavyweights like Jaime Robinson, Rafael Rizuto, Eduardo Marques, and Thiago Cruz.

The duo has been quietly (and sometimes not-so-quietly) behind some of Pereira O’Dell’s most recognisable recent work: Manscaped 'Love Your Boys' campaign and the wonderfully absurd '90 Minutes of Air Conditioning' for Midea — both of which earned nods from Cannes Lions, ANDY, CLIO and The One Show.



“Julie and Fernando are two creative leaders with a natural instinct for creating work at the intersection of advertising, entertainment and technology,” said Jason Apaliski, chief creative officer at Pereira O’Dell. “What makes them special is their conviction that true creativity can transform a brand, coupled with a rare ability to infuse culture into everything they produce.”

Both creatives bring a depth of experience shaped by nearly two decades in the industry. Julie Rutigliano has held senior creative roles at Fallon, McCann, MTV, and VICE, building a portfolio that spans major consumer brands including Budweiser, L’Oréal, and Hanes. She joined Pereira O’Dell four years ago and has since been a driving force behind several of the agency’s most recognised campaigns.

Fernando “Bisnaga” Passos joined in 2021 and brings an equally global perspective, having worked at agencies such as Ogilvy Brazil, Energy BBDO, JOAN NY, and JKR. Named one of the top four most awarded art directors in the world by the Gunn Report, his work has shaped campaigns for Coca-Cola, Bayer, IBM, and MINI USA.

For both Julie and Fernando, Pereira O’Dell’s culture has been central to their growth. “I’ve never gravitated towards the traditional,” said Julie. “Pereira O’Dell gave Bisnaga and me the freedom to push ideas rooted in cultural insight and creative risk. That mindset has defined our experience here — and it’s what we want to continue building.”

Fernando added, “We’ve always been focused on creating work that resonates — emotionally and culturally. This new role is about strengthening that foundation, supporting the next wave of talent, and helping brands find work that speaks with clarity and conviction.”

Their promotions come at a time when independent agencies are playing a larger role in the industry’s future — offering clients both creative consistency and senior accessibility. With the backing of Serviceplan Group, Pereira O’Dell is uniquely positioned to deliver global capabilities while retaining its independent identity.

By elevating Julie and Fernando, the agency is reinforcing a commitment to leadership grounded in experience, cultural relevance, and a clear creative point of view.