Swedish Hardware Store and TBWA/Stockholm Mock 'Trump's Wall' in New Ironic Spot

It’s 30 feet tall and the neighbours are supposed to pay for it, but it’s not the wall you think it is, in Swedish hardware store K-rauta’s latest social media stunt. The Trump looking for help is actually Karolin Trump who’s building her own wall in a suburb of Stockholm, Sweden. And by the end of the day, she realises that it’s a pretty bad idea.



”No construction project is more in the news right now than the Trump wall, so we thought it was a relevant context to tap into and a great way of talking about K-rauta’s range of bricks and helpful staff,” says Louise Sallander PR-strategist at TBWA Stockholm, the ad agency behind the film. She continues: ”Early April is the month when you start tending to your garden – and the deadline for the contractors for the real wall – so the timing couldn’t be better”.





The ad was released on social media on Wednesday and is part of K-rauta’s and TBWA Stockholm’s “always on”-strategy that is currently taking shape. It spearheads the store’s big spring campaign for bricks, tools and services concerning the garden.