WPP Media Wins Global Mastercard Media Account

WPP Media has secured Mastercard’s global media account, covering more than 70 markets worldwide. The business, previously held by Dentsu’s Carat since 2014, marks the most significant win for WPP Media since its launch in May.



In a LinkedIn post announcing the win, WPP Media CEO Brian Lesser said the partnership will see the agency working alongside Ogilvy “to help drive growth and innovation” across Mastercard’s business. Ogilvy will serve as Mastercard’s global community management partner. The creative remit remains at rival holding company IPG, where McCann is Mastercard’s creative agency of record.



“This is a landmark win for our company that speaks to the momentum we’re building as WPP Media, the power of our integrated offer, and the value of the investments we’re making to give our clients an advantage in the AI era,” he added. “We can’t wait to demonstrate what’s possible when you combine one of the world’s most trusted brands with the world’s best media talent and technology.”



Cindy Rose, who will become CEO of WPP on September 1st, added, “Mastercard is one of the world’s most respected and trusted brands, at the heart of global commerce. To be selected as their partner is an honour and testament to the AI-based data solutions we are building at WPP to fuel intelligent growth.”



A Mastercard spokesperson said, “As Mastercard continues to evolve – and to refine the future of marketing in an AI- and data-driven era – we’re expanding the role of our media partnerships to take on a new shape and support more integrated business needs. That’s why we’ve made the strategic decision to partner with WPP Media to lead our media strategy, planning and buying across more than 70 international markets.



“WPP’s powerful global reach and advanced AI and data capabilities – along with their connected approach across paid media, social engagement and business enablement – will help us drive greater impact across our entire marketing ecosystem.



“We’re deeply grateful for the incredible partnerships we’ve built over the years. This decision reflects a thoughtful process, and as we move forward, we remain committed to nurturing strong, collaborative relationships that champion innovation, respect, and shared success.”



Mastercard’s global media spend was estimated at $180 million in 2024, according to COMvergence.



WPP Media was unveiled earlier this year as the successor to GroupM, consolidating WPP’s $60 billion media business under a new banner designed for what the company calls the “intelligent era”. The unit brings together Mindshare, Wavemaker and EssenceMediacom while tapping into shared technology, AI-driven tools and WPP’s wider agency networks via the WPP Open platform.



The win comes at an important time for WPP, which in July adjusted its full-year financial guidance in light of tougher trading conditions and slower new business activity. The company has seen some changes across its client roster, with Coca-Cola shifting its North American media and Mars awarding its global media to Publicis Groupe. At the same time, WPP has secured new assignments with Heineken, L’Oréal, Generali and Levi’s.



Against this backdrop, Mastercard’s appointment provides a major global endorsement for the newly launched WPP Media unit.



