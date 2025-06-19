senckađ
Stagwell’s Consulum and Partners Launch Maydan Sports

19/06/2025
Maydan Sports is a global sports engagement collective dedicated to the MENA region

Consulum, the MENA region's leading strategy and communications advisory firm, which joined the Stagwell global network in 2024, has launched Maydan Sports – a global sports engagement collective designed to help organisations across the MENA region build global reputations and deliver local impact through sport – alongside partner Stagwell agencies.

Stagwell's (STGW) Consulum and partners launch Maydan Sports, a global sports engagement collective dedicated to the MENA region.

Unveiled at Stagwell's SPORT BEACH, the official LIONS Sport Partner of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Maydan Sports is a purpose-built alliance of global and regional specialists in sports marketing, communications, fan experience, partnerships, and immersive technology.

The MENA region is the fastest-growing sports market in the world. With landmark events like the FIFA World Cup, Asian Football Cups, the Asian Winter Games, Esports Olympics, Formula 1 races, Gold Cups and combat sports championships, the region is becoming a powerhouse for sport, innovation, and global engagement.

"With the world's eyes firmly on the region, the potential for all stakeholders - from governments and brands to local youth and communities - is immense," said Dr. Craig Wilkie, managing director of Maydan Sports. "Maydan Sports is designed to drive this momentum and ensure our clients' sporting agendas deliver enduring impact."

Maydan Sports draws on the collective strength of several award-winning Stagwell agencies and companies:

  • Consulum – Regional strategy and communications consultancy with deep MENA sports experience.
  • Allison Worldwide – Global communications firm, lead PR agency for a Cannes Lions Titanium-winning campaign for the FIFA World Cup 2022 (Qatar) among others.
  • ARound – Pioneering stadium-scale AR, transforming fan and sponsor experiences across major sports including MLB, NFL, NBA, and MLS.
  • Assembly – Delivering high impact media campaigns and more for the MENA region's largest events and sports leagues.
  • Code and Theory – Digital transformation partner for the NFL, USTA and the MLB.
  • Gold Rabbit Sports – Sports marketing and commercial strategy firm advising rightsholders like the Kansas City Chiefs and MLS as well as sports sponsors around the world.
