Stagwell’s Consulum and Partners Launch Maydan Sports

Consulum, the MENA region's leading strategy and communications advisory firm, which joined the Stagwell global network in 2024, has launched Maydan Sports – a global sports engagement collective designed to help organisations across the MENA region build global reputations and deliver local impact through sport – alongside partner Stagwell agencies.

Unveiled at Stagwell's SPORT BEACH, the official LIONS Sport Partner of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Maydan Sports is a purpose-built alliance of global and regional specialists in sports marketing, communications, fan experience, partnerships, and immersive technology.

The MENA region is the fastest-growing sports market in the world. With landmark events like the FIFA World Cup, Asian Football Cups, the Asian Winter Games, Esports Olympics, Formula 1 races, Gold Cups and combat sports championships, the region is becoming a powerhouse for sport, innovation, and global engagement.

"With the world's eyes firmly on the region, the potential for all stakeholders - from governments and brands to local youth and communities - is immense," said Dr. Craig Wilkie, managing director of Maydan Sports. "Maydan Sports is designed to drive this momentum and ensure our clients' sporting agendas deliver enduring impact."

Maydan Sports draws on the collective strength of several award-winning Stagwell agencies and companies: