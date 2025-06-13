senckađ
Stagwell Launches News Network

13/06/2025
71
Share
Research to be built upon throughout Future of News programming at Cannes Lions

Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing, has launched the Stagwell News Network, a private marketplace (PMP) associated with its Future of News initiative. As Stagwell continues to drive greater investment into news by bringing together leaders from marketing and news media around data and forward-looking discussions, the News Network will give Stagwell clients unique access to publishers – strengthening Stagwell’s ability to deliver premium news inventory and performance-driven solutions for clients.

The News Network’s launch partners are Associated Press, Newsweek, Nexstar, NPR, Ozone, RealClear Politics, The Washington Post, and TIME.

This announcement coincides with Stagwell and the Future of News initiative’s expanded presence at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2025. Leading up to the festival, Stagwell has unveiled new ad performance-based research, conducted by Stagwell’s research consultancy HarrisX among 7,126 U.S. adults, that reveals a clear loss in campaign reach and effectiveness when foregoing news advertising.

Key findings from the study include:

News Consumers are High-Impact Audiences

News Junkies — roughly 80.4 million U.S. adults who follow the news ‘very closely’ — view brands more positively than less engaged audiences across seven key brand and reputation metrics, including purchase intent, favorability, likelihood to recommend, and trustworthiness.

  • Among News Junkies, a key target group for advertisers, the average purchase intent for 20 brand ads tested across technology, travel/hospitality, CPG, financial services, and automotive, was 66%— compared to 50% among the rest of the general population.
  • 13.8% of U.S. adults, or approximately 36.8 million individuals, are Exclusive News Junkies, defined as those who follow the news ‘very closely’ but do not closely follow sports or entertainment.
  • Exclusive New Junkies show greater post-ad exposure lift than the rest of the general population, making it clear they are an underserved advertising audience who responds to ads.

News Engagement is Growing

  • Since 2024, Exclusive News Junkies have grown in population size by approximately 7.2 million U.S. adults, now making up 13.8% of the general population compared to 11.1% a year ago.
  • Nearly 60% of News Junkies and Exclusive News Junkies now follow the news more closely than they did a year ago.
  • News Junkies and Exclusive News Junkies are now paying particularly more attention to political, international, and economic news than a year ago.

Since beginning news-focused testing in the second half of 2023, Stagwell has seen 2024 campaigns deliver three times the average return on ad spend (ROAS).

Join the Future of News team for programming throughout Cannes Lions:

RTL

WSJ’s

  • Journal House | Hard Truths, Real Results: How News Unlocks Advertising ROI | | Monday, June 16, 4:15 PM CEST 

ADWEEK

  • House | The Business of News | Tuesday, June 17, 1:30PM CEST

SPORT

  • BEACH | Future of News Breakfast Roundtable | Wednesday, June 18, 9:00 AM CEST

SPORT

  • BEACH | Future of News: Why News Junkies are the Real MVPs | Wednesday, June 18, 1:00 PM CEST 

To learn more about Stagwell's Future of News Initiative, please reach out to futureofnews@stagwellglobal.com.

To request a copy of the latest research, please visit here.

