Stagwell Launches News Network

Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing, has launched the Stagwell News Network, a private marketplace (PMP) associated with its Future of News initiative. As Stagwell continues to drive greater investment into news by bringing together leaders from marketing and news media around data and forward-looking discussions, the News Network will give Stagwell clients unique access to publishers – strengthening Stagwell’s ability to deliver premium news inventory and performance-driven solutions for clients.
The News Network’s launch partners are Associated Press, Newsweek, Nexstar, NPR, Ozone, RealClear Politics, The Washington Post, and TIME.
This announcement coincides with Stagwell and the Future of News initiative’s expanded presence at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2025. Leading up to the festival, Stagwell has unveiled new ad performance-based research, conducted by Stagwell’s research consultancy HarrisX among 7,126 U.S. adults, that reveals a clear loss in campaign reach and effectiveness when foregoing news advertising.
News Consumers are High-Impact Audiences
News Junkies — roughly 80.4 million U.S. adults who follow the news ‘very closely’ — view brands more positively than less engaged audiences across seven key brand and reputation metrics, including purchase intent, favorability, likelihood to recommend, and trustworthiness.
News Engagement is Growing
Since beginning news-focused testing in the second half of 2023, Stagwell has seen 2024 campaigns deliver three times the average return on ad spend (ROAS).
To learn more about Stagwell's Future of News Initiative, please reach out to futureofnews@stagwellglobal.com.
To request a copy of the latest research, please visit here.