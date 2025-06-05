Specsavers’ ‘Welcome to Melbourne’ Wins Global OOH Award

Specsavers won the Creatives Award: Classic, announced at WOOH’s Annual Congress in Mexico City this week. The award recognises an OOH creative execution that demonstrates a brilliant use of medium and is considered a memorable and effective piece of work.

This is not the first time Specsavers has taken home this award, winning back in 2022 with their its slogan. ‘Should’ve gone to Specsavers’ is over 20 years old and still manages to amuse and delight audiences.

The 'Welcome to Melbourne' campaign also won the 2024 Grand Prix at the Inaugural Outdoor Media Association Creative Awards back in April. Lead creatives Tom Badge and Alana Wood from TBWA\Melbourne were awarded a trip to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2025 in June, including return airfares, accommodation in central Cannes, and full festival passes.

Elizabeth McIntyre, CEO of the Outdoor Media Association (OMA), was at the Congress and accepted the award on TBWA's behalf.

“Australia leads the world in OOH audience measurement and we are just as passionate about creativity and concept," she said.

"We are proud that an Australian campaign has been recognised on a global stage. Specsavers dominate OOH with their creative and innovative takes on utilising both classic and digital billboards in unusual and site-specific ways.”

Dino Burbidge, jury chair for the WOO Awards and founder of Dinova said, “Just when you think they’ve peaked, Specsavers reminds you that the ‘Should’ve gone to Specsavers’ strategy isn’t like the others.

"The latest 'Welcome to Melbourne' campaign is a behavioural science masterpiece, leaving the audience in confused limbo for a few seconds (with maybe a hint of panic) before the aha! penny drops. It’s a brilliant example of how OOH can blend simplicity, creativity and location to create something that’s greater than the sum of its parts.”