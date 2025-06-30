senckađ
news
Special Appoints Tash Johnson As National Head of Production

30/06/2025
Tash will oversee the agency’s integrated production capabilities across Sydney and Melbourne, spanning film, photography, digital and tech, social content, and activations

Special has appointed production leader Tash Johnson to the newly created role of national head of production.

In her new role, Tash will oversee the agency’s integrated production capabilities across Sydney and Melbourne -- spanning film, photography, digital and tech, social content, activations and beyond.

Tash will also lead Special’s in-house production studio Special Made -- an agile, multidisciplinary offering delivering everything from high-end content and photography to fast-turnaround retouching and post, expanding Special’s production team to be even smarter, faster and deliver more creative impact than ever before.

The highly experienced producer brings deep expertise in emerging technologies, including AI, paired with a passion for creativity and craft.

“Tash is a brilliant, people-first leader with infectious energy and a genuine passion for craft. Her experience and future-focused approach make her the perfect person to shape this next chapter of production at Special. We’re thrilled to have her join the team in this newly created role as we expand our production offering,” Tori Lopez, managing director Special said.

Tash Johnson, national head of production Special added, “Having always admired the work that Special does, when the opportunity came up to lead their production team, I naturally jumped (as high as my 5 foot 2 inches would take me) at the chance.

“Special is home to some of the most iconic campaigns. Not only is the work they produce brilliantly crafted, but it’s also always smart and always stands out. I am thrilled to now be a part of that process, working alongside a brilliant team of people.”

Tash joins Special from CHEP Network, where she spent four years as national head of integrated production. Her background also includes more than seven years in senior producer roles at DDB Sydney, and earlier career roles with M&C Saatchi, The Monkeys and Host Sydney.

