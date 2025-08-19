Uber And Special Recruit Nick Cheung For Latest Hong Kong Campaign

Uber and Special are back for round two, unleashing actor Nick Cheung — celebrated for his action and martial arts roles — in an adrenaline-charged campaign set to a reimagined kung fu anthem. The high impact follow up Hong Kong campaign spotlights the chaos of traditional street hailing.

Building on the success of the 2024 campaign this new chapter continues to play on the double meaning of the Cantonese word ‘kung fu’, referring to both martial arts, and ‘effort’, underscoring the struggle of hailing a taxi the old-fashioned way.

The film follows Nick as he navigates a street-hailing battlefield, engaging in over the top, kung fu-style clashes with other would-be passengers, all while performing a tongue in cheek rendition of the classic Cantonese kung fu hit 'Who Is a Big Hero', with rewritten lyrics tailored to the taxi-fighting storyline. Just when it seems Nick has emerged and proclaimed himself the taxi hailing champion, the twist is revealed: an unassuming ‘aunty’ has already booked her ride effortlessly via Uber Taxi, bypassing the entire ordeal, and proving that the real hero is the one who orders the Uber Taxi.

The campaign was first hinted at through a teaser video on social media that quickly spread, drawing curiosity and conversation with over 4.5 million views in 24 hours. Amplified by local social pages and influencers, the buzz set the stage for a high-profile launch event, where Nick Cheung addressed the speculation and revealed the full Uber Taxi campaign.

Special collaborated once again with local creative partner Omelette and production partners, including kung fu specialist director Adam Liu and stunt coordinator Jack Wong, to deliver more authentic martial arts action and raise the bar from last year’s campaign. Click Music Ltd including lyricist Siu Hak and recording producer Punk Chan, adapted the iconic ‘Who Is a Big Hero’ karaoke anthem for the campaign.

Special regional managing director - Uber, Lauren Portelli said, “It’s always wonderful when we get to build off something that’s been a success. Reuniting our Australian brains with outstanding local collaborators for a second year of kung fu was a dream. And what better way than reimagining an iconic kung fu anthem to demonstrate how effortlessly Uber Taxi can skip the chaos.”

Special creative directors, Sarah Parris and Giles Clayton said, “This year, our ambition was to dial up the action even further and create a spot that genuinely looks and feels like a kung fu film. Nick Cheung brought a whole new energy to the campaign — performing kung fu in over 30°C temperatures while belting out a classic song was impressive to watch. But it just goes to show, even the best kung fu master is no match for Uber Taxi when it comes to hailing a cab.”

Head of marketing, Uber Mobility Hong Kong, Toga Leung said, “This campaign is a celebration of what makes Hong Kong unique — its cinematic history, its energy, and its people. Uber Taxi is about making travel seamless in a city where getting from A to B isn’t always straightforward. Collaborating with Special and our local partners allowed us to build on the momentum from last year and bring even more entertainment and cultural resonance to this follow-up.”

Marketing lead, Uber Mobility Hong Kong, Charmaine Wu said, “Nick Cheung’s performance blends high-energy action with the charm of singing an iconic karaoke anthem like ‘Who Is a Big Hero’, adding both heart and humour to the story. It’s a joyful reminder that with Uber, you can skip the chaos and still be the hero.”

The brand campaign spans TV, Online, Social and OOH.

