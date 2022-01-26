Songwriter KUN Cai Is on a Mission in Chinese New Year Spot for Master Kang’s Bottled Water

'Drink-Cooked-Water', the recent addition to Master Kang’s bottled water line, launched its newest campaign with China’s top celebrity KUN Cai one week before Chinese New Year (CNY). The 3-minute short film from M&C Saatchi aeiou was release on KUN Cai’s social media channel and received over one million views and one million comments within one hour.

The film, 'Drink-Cooked-Water' introduces a Chinese New Year service that helps clients survive often awkward and stressful holiday family reunions.

Leveraging “the Laws of Insta-Cooked-Through Dynamics”, a team of cheeky secret agents help the protagonist navigate the complex human landscape of his new girlfriend’s multigenerational family.

The 'insta-cooked-through' operation was deemed a huge success and the new boyfriend is well received by the family.

In Chinese, 'being cooked' does not only apply to food - it is also used to describe relationships and friendships. The more thoroughly cooked, the closer the friendship.

The irreverent ad brings home the product differentiator of being 'cooked' at 135 degrees Celsius. Historically, Chinese consumers have always preferred to drink water that has reach the boiling point.