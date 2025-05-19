Smarts Wins Brief to Launch Premium Watch Brand

​Smarts, the global PR and Creative agency, has been appointed to deliver ongoing PR and Influencer support for new premium watch brand Split Watches, following a multi-agency competitive pitch.

Smarts will manage all aspects of Split’s launch moments across the UK market, helping the brand fulfil its mission to shift perceptions within the premium watch industry.

Founded by Ed Margulies, a third-generation watchmaker, Split breaks from the heritage and tradition that most watch brands cling to. Instead Split is for those who crave something more expressive than excessive. Who want a modern watch, made with modern materials, for the modern world.

Having led UK distribution for some of the world’s most prestigious watch brands, such as Hublot, Richard Mille and Audemars Piguet, Marguiles is releasing Split’s first collection this month, with plans for further limited edition collections being made available throughout the year.

For every chronograph sold, Split Watches will donate one hour of therapy for a youngster experiencing trauma, thanks to a partnership with the Anna Freud Foundation.

Ed Margulies, founder of Split Watches, said, "We were blown away by how quickly Smarts understood what we want to achieve as a new brand in the market. The blend of expertise across the agency made it an easy choice for us – we loved their passion, creative-thinking and instinctive understanding of our mission.”

