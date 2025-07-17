Ready for This? There’s No Denying Audio Anchors Are Having a Moment Right Now

Above: Nat Moores

What a big summer of music it’s already been. The Red Arrows flying over Pulp. Liam and Noel not just turning up but smashing it out the park. And of course, Chris Stark’s DJ set at Newmarket Racecourse, featuring an appearance from the voice of Jet2holidays, Zoe Lister.

Cultural Endurance is something we’ve been talking about at Smarts for a while now. How do you avoid the temptation of simply slapping your logo everywhere, and instead break down all of the ownable aspects of your brand (your brand anchors), and use them to build enduring, connected moments of fame that stand the test of time? Moreso, how do you do that in culture, when people are seeking to be entertained more than be sold to?

There are many brand anchors available for a marketing team to consider. But, if the title of this article has made you feel like saving £200 on a holiday for a family of four, it may be no surprise I’m going to focus on audio.

Let’s dig into that Jet2 audio anchor. You know the one. It’s been used countless times as a soundtrack to someone being catapulted into a different dimension from a gravity-defying waterslide, for when a slightly sunburnt child tries a prawn for the first time, or when a mouse is spotted scuttling out of a pillowcase in a 3* resort in Tenerife.

Yes, you do know it. And so does everyone else. Jess Glynne performed at Isle of Wight Festival recently and there was a wave of people reciting the script just as she got to the crescendo of the chorus. Further proof that we now live in a simulation.

So, the popularity is unquestionable. But is it popularity, or is it notoriety? And, therefore, is this current trend - and it is a trend - a good or bad thing for Jet2?

There are a few questions to ask here. Does the old adage of ‘no such thing as bad press’ apply to social virality in the age of attention? Is it better to be known for a negative (yet deeply entertaining) experience, or not known at all? Have Jet2 inadvertently stolen some of the social market share from those naughty little trolls over at Ryanair, or has it meant people have swerved them altogether, concerned they might be haunted by that very sound when they get locked out of their room in a Greek hotel with no 24-hour reception and end up having to sleep on the roof (yes, that one has actually happened to me)?

The fact Jet2 now sits at NUMBER ONE on the YouGov BrandIndex for Travel Brands probably answers those questions. And recent System1 research showed that including a sonic asset (as they call them) in an ad leads to an almost 200% uplift in brand awareness.

Unless you’re Netflix (shout out to Tudum), McDonald’s ensuring you’re Lovin’ It, or Coca Cola with those jingle bells that have the power to make you crave a pig in a blanket in July, this feels like a hugely untapped opportunity for brands.

I’m old enough to remember the Golden Age of radio jingles. The format was RIFE for earworms. Double Glazing companies were the best (worst?) at it. I can still recite the Safestyle UK ad in the way people used to recite Shakespearean sonnets.

The humble jingle seemed to go out of fashion, but perhaps it’s making a comeback, just dressed in different clothing. Maybe it’s not about creating the most annoying yet addictive jingle anymore. It could be as simple as two notes, creating your very own Jaws. As long as your brand springs to mind when someone hears it.

So if you are intrigued as to what an audio anchor can do for your brand, take a few notes from the Jet2 songbook… Firstly and most importantly, consistency is key. Jet2 have been using the same song for 10 years, and it’s only just gone viral. Don’t forget that just because you’re sick of the sound of something internally, it doesn’t mean your audience is.

And be prepared to loosen your grip. Jet2 could have done everything in their power to shut this trend down, concerned at the risk to their reputation. But building your brand in culture now means inviting your audience to play with your brand, and that also means getting comfy with letting go of control.

You may already have an audio anchor in the locker - I love how Asda have reintroduced Asda Price and the pocket tap after it sat dormant for a decade. But if you don’t, chances are your brand ecosystem will be able to find a place for you to introduce one, with a bit of creative thought. It’s time to start singing to a more culturally enduring tune.