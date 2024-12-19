Schweppes Shows its Soft Side in NGV Activation via Clems

Schweppes has taken the soft out of soft drinks and put it in the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) with a new activation called ‘SOFT’ from Clems and its activation arm, Traffik. SOFT is a sensory-inducing space serving up all things soft and soothing—with soft textures, soft scents, soft lighting, a soft soundscape by acclaimed composer Jess Green, and of course, plenty of delicious Schweppes soft drinks, mixers and premium sodas.





The activation brings to life the Schweppes platform, A Sip for the Senses, which Clems developed last year.





In his softest voice, Clems chief creative officer Adrián Flores intoned, “We aim to make work Australians talk about. But now they can also feel it, taste it, and even hear it. And hopefully they will then talk about it. Preferably not softly though.”









Added executive creative director, Ant Phillips, in an even softer voice, “We want to make all of our work for Schweppes as much of a sensory experience as the product itself. With SOFT, we’re taking things to a whole new level. A really, really soft level.”





And with the softest voice of all, senior creative Ellie Dunn added, “We’ve always had a soft spot for the NGV. So it’s an honour to create something there. I guess that technically makes us artists now?”





SOFT is running alongside the Yayoi Kusama exhibition, which is predicted to be NGV’s most popular exhibition of all time.









Lauren Fildes, general manager of marketing at Asahi Lifestyle Beverages, said, “We are thrilled to partner with the NGV to bring ‘SOFT’ by Schweppes to life. This experience is designed to immerse visitors in a complete sensory journey. Every detail has been thoughtfully curated to deliver a truly unique and unforgettable experience.”





The activation opened 15 December and runs through to 11 January 2025 in the NGV Garden. The softness continues during NGV Friday Nights with a soft pop-up Schweppes bar in the Gallery Kitchen.