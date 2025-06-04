Providence Saint John’s Health Center Redefines What Care Feels Like with Heartfelt Campaign

Providence Saint John’s Health Center, consistently ranked as one of the country’s best hospitals, in collaboration with Saint John’s Health Center Foundation, announced it has appointed integrated creative agency David&Goliath as its agency of record. D&G will oversee brand strategy, creative development, event and experiential marketing, and Out of Home advertising for the top-ranked hospital.

In tandem with the announcement, D&G worked with Providence Saint John’s and the Foundation to launch its new ‘Everything for the Better’ brand platform, aiming to spotlight the hospital’s continued commitment to providing world-class care for all of its patients. The campaign, which launches across TV and digital platforms this week, includes inspiring commercials designed to reflect the compassionate care, cutting-edge innovations, and people-centric approach at the heart of Saint John’s mission.

The ‘Everything for the Better’ campaign, directed by Emmy-Award-winning director Nicolai Fuglsig, showcases real dedicated Saint John’s caregivers and the transformative moments that define the Saint John’s experience for individuals every day. The work will appear throughout the L.A. area with high-impact placements, including a compelling TV commercial, multiple digital and social spots, as well as via prominent billboards, transit hubs, and more.

“As we continue to evolve and expand our services to meet the needs of our diverse community across the Westside of Los Angeles, we knew we needed a creative partner that could deliver a fresh perspective and authentic voice to articulate the Saint John’s Health Center mission to our wider audience,” said Michael Ricks, the hospital’s chief executive. “David&Goliath understands our ethos at its core and are the perfect partners to help us create meaningful connections with our community. The ‘Everything for the Better’ campaign not only captures who we are as a leading health care facility, but also our powerful belief that in healthcare, better isn’t just a benchmark – it’s a mindset that we live by.”

“Saint John’s isn’t just located in one of the most desirable communities in the world, it’s world-class care and truly exceptional patient experience are part of what makes the Westside of LA so special,” said Sheryl Bourgeois, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Saint John’s Health Center Foundation. “People who choose to live here have plenty of health care options, but why go elsewhere when the finest physicians, practicing at the highest levels of medicine, are in the heart of the community they call home? Our foundation trustees felt strongly that investing in and elevating the Saint John’s brand was necessary to build awareness within the local community that Saint John’s offers exceptional care right on your doorstep.”

“We are proud to be named as the agency of record for Saint John’s. This first-class hospital represents a legacy of excellence and compassionate care,” said David Angelo, founder and creative chairman, David&Goliath. “We aim to reflect that unwavering commitment to humanity and healing through the ‘Everything for the Better’ campaign and all of our work with Saint John's. Our goal is to elevate the stories, the spirit, and the purpose that make Saint John’s such a vital part of the community.”

“In California, so many health care centers compete to see who has the most beds. It’s rewarding to work on Saint John’s, a world-class hospital that hasn’t forgotten about the care in health care,” said Ben Purcell, chief creative officer, D&G. “In creating ‘Everything for the Better,’ we set out to capture the heart and humanity that is inherent to the Saint John’s experience and celebrate their ongoing commitment to helping people not just get well, but live better every day.”

The campaign will feature a stunning 60-second TV commercial, ‘Beds,’ which spotlights the impersonal conveyor belt nature of the current healthcare system. It then quickly pivots off the traditional path and onto the road less traveled, breaking away from the status quo of today’s hospitals, and taking the audience on a journey to the personalized, patient-first experience awaiting inside the walls of Saint John’s.

Two innovative 15-second spots will subsequently roll out over the coming weeks to highlight Saint John’s exceptional maternity and cognitive care. 'First Meal' offers viewers a sneak peek into the unique dining experience postpartum parents enjoy to celebrate the births of their children. Meanwhile, ‘FitBrain Gym’ underscores Saint John’s incredible commitment to combatting and slowing degenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s through their exceptional cognitive and neuroscience health services.

Additionally, the campaign will show up across the Westside of Los Angeles, with key Out of Home and print, placements, as well as engaging experiential activations throughout the city.

