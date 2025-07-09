Kia America Embarks on Epic Road Trip for 2026 Sportage SUV

Kia America is reveling in the joy, adventure and excitement of the classic American road-trip in a new two-part creative campaign for the 2026 Sportage SUV. As the fast-growing brand’s longest-running nameplate, the popular Kia Sportage was recently updated to include a dynamic exterior design featuring a broad, upright grille and a tech-forward cabin with advanced wireless connectivity.

The episodic campaign spot, produced by David&Goliath and directed by Dante Ariola, takes viewers along for the journey of a lifetime. Entitled 'Keep the Adventure Going' and set to 'Rock’n Me' by the Steve Miller Band, the first episode follows a young man in a Sportage X-Pro as he drives through various weather conditions and over multiple terrains, with the progress of his cross-country road trip charted by the location on his ever-changing t-shirt. Making a stop in Texas, the driver meets his match – literally – when he spots a young lady wearing the same t-shirt. Hinting of things to come, the tagline “Keep the Adventure Going” appears before the spot cuts to the happy couple, now seated side by side in the Sportage, wearing his-and-hers “Virginia is for Lovers” t-shirts.

Picking up where the first let off, we next see the couple – now driving a Sportage HEV with a turbo hybrid powertrain – continuing their adventure and celebrating life’s milestones along the way.

“Sportage is Kia’s longest-running nameplate for a reason, because it is the perfect SUV for every driver regardless of life stage,” said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America. “With its class-leading interior space, advanced driver assistance features, a tech-forward cabin and available electrified powertrains, Sportage is built for anything people might encounter on the road of life.”

In addition to the 30-second broadcast spots, making their debut in July, the campaign includes 15-second shorts, digital, print, and out-of-home components as well as paid social media, including social skins and banners ads across a variety of platforms, including TikTok, Pinterest, Meta, Reddit, and Snapchat.