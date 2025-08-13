senckađ
Droga5 and CHEP Alumni Launch Princess, Australia's Newest Indie

13/08/2025
Founded by Beth O’Brien, Sam Dickson, Cameron Bell, and Jonny Berger, its foundation clients include super fund MLC

Four of the creative industry’s most accomplished talent have joined forces to launch Princess - A Creative Company.

Founded by creative partners Beth O’Brien, Sam Dickson, and Cameron Bell, alongside managing director Jonny Berger, the company has launched with a mission to help brands break their categories, or start new ones entirely, in a bid to uncover hard to find growth for its clients.

Across the course of their careers, the team has worked at a range of agencies, including Droga5 New York, The Monkeys, CHEP Network, Clemenger BBDO, Colenso, R/GA and M&C Saatchi.

Princess has launched with a number of foundation clients, including superannuation fund, MLC.

“The common thread in all the work we loved making – for its originality, emotion and effectiveness – is that it broke the category it lived in," said Sam.

“To us, that’s the key. Difference is the only way forward. If you stick to that, you create work that makes everything else feel out of date.”

The founding team brings together decades of experience across major Australian and international brands including Tourism Australia, Samsung, NRMA, Telstra, SBS, CUB/Asahi, DB Export and Tate Galleries, among others.

Their collective work has garnered some of the industry's highest accolades including a Dan Weiden Titanium Grand Prix, Global Grand Effie, Black Pencil, and multiple Grand Prix awards. More importantly, their body of work has delivered the kind of business growth that only world class creativity can provide.

In a bid to broaden what creativity can impact, effect and help, the company is launching with three creative founders, a departure from the traditional creative model.

“With three creative founders, we’re able to provide our clients with brilliant creativity and groundbreaking work, at speed,” said Jonny.

Beth added, “Calling ourselves a creative company isn't just semantics. We've chosen it because we work in any format, any medium, any space the creative solution needs. From a film to a product to something the world’s never seen before."

