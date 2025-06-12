Redhanded Promotes Paul Dodds to MD as Stu Shepherd Steps Down

Clemenger Group agency Redhanded has announced the appointment of its general manager Paul Dodds as the B2B agency’s new managing director, following Stu Shepherd’s decision to step down from the role at the end of June.

Dodds has been with Redhanded since 2019 and has been pivotal to the agency’s strategic growth, by building integrated media solutions for major clients in agriculture, retail, tourism, and government.

Before joining Redhanded, he also enjoyed a 25-year career in advertising and marketing across Australia, the UK and Middle East, working in several senior roles at leading agencies.

In the past few years, Shepherd and Dodds have worked together to introduce new capabilities to Redhanded and evolve its offering from a ‘regional and rural communications specialist’ to a ‘B2B creative and innovation consultancy’.

Clemenger Group CEO, Les Timar, said, “Redhanded is a business that has believed in promoting from within, making succession planning and fostering new leaders a cornerstone of its success.

“Paul is the perfect person to take Redhanded into the next phase of its evolution, and I congratulate him for taking on this exciting challenge.

“I also thank Stu for his fantastic contribution and commitment to Redhanded and Clemenger Group. He leaves the award-winning consultancy in great shape, with a strong team delivering successful programs across creative and content production, strategy and research, media and data.”

Redhanded managing director, Paul Dodds, said, “This new role for me is the best job in marketing -- working with wonderful organisations who lead, or want to lead, their sectors. But it all starts with good people, great clients, and a determination to keep improving how we do what we do. And we have that in spades at Redhanded.

“Working with Stu over the past six years has also been an absolute joy, and he leaves the company in a far better position than he found it.”

Redhanded’s Stu Shepherd said, “In my time at Clemenger Group, I’ve had the privilege of working with and learning from some of the best in the industry. The opportunities I've been given have had a profound impact on my career, including the honour of leading Redhanded.

“I’m extremely proud to be leaving the company in a strong position set for an exciting next chapter and want to wish Paul and the entire Redhanded family all the best in the future."

Paul will commence in his role as managing director at the start of July, alongside creative director Vanessa Cook and group account director Linda Kerr as the agency’s new leadership team.

