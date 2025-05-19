Audi Crafts Pure Imagination in Cinematic Spot

After nearly a year of planning, the team at Format produced a promotional Audi spec spot to increase the visibility and accessibility of larger virtual production opportunities in the region. Format wanted to create a comprehensive product to showcase not just their end result capabilities but also to showcase and teach the process of the Virtual Production technology to its clients and community. They partnered with Pine Box Studios, VP Toolkit, Catalyst, and Expressway Cinema Rentals to create a cinematic spot, accompanied by an all-encompassing in-depth behind-the-scenes look into the project’s creation.



This project originated with Format director Nic Reader developing the concept, shots, and storyboards while executive producer Mike Gualtieri and producer Joe Leonard started putting the pieces together to make it a possibility. Long time collaborator Brian Market from the Pine Box Studios opened the doors and gave Format carte blanche to all of their magical resources. The Pine Box’s Ryan Ward led the charge from the logistical and rigging approach for all lighting and the LED wall essentials. Format then teamed up with Ian Fursa and VP Toolkit to create the 3D environments in Unreal Engine as the immense LED wall construction began. With a 35’ wide backdrop, a 30’ horizontal LED wall for top reflections, and two 13’ high LED wild walls, the team could bring the spot to life and surround the talent and hero vehicle with ease. Jason and Diane at Heery Loftus Casting then helped find the perfect actress for the spot. In addition to digital visuals, local production designer Tim Stevens built set pieces and props, such as lamp posts, to use as foreground elements to help tie in the virtual world.

Expressway Cinema Rentals provided the camera and lighting elements, and the spot was shot using an Alexa 35 - which has an internal genlock option that could seamlessly sync with the virtual wall. Format decided to shoot this project with Cooke anamorphic lenses to enhance the cinematic quality while enhancing the luxury style and feel of the spot.

Winner Auto in Wilmington generously donated a brand new Audi e-tron to the project and proved to be a valuable partner throughout production and post-production. With production wrapped, Format’s Post Supervisor Andrew Kunkle took the wheel in post-production as he brought the spot to life. Format’s Daniel Haddaway and Mark Melchiorre created CGI shots that were added throughout to augment the in-camera footage. Ben Wong from Dragon Fly Audio Post and Rob Bessette from Color Refinery added the final touches to the sound and colour respectively to bring the spot across the finish line.



As mentioned, in addition to the finished spot, Format wanted to showcase the possibilities of this exciting and innovative production tool. They created an in-depth behind-the-scenes video to showcase how every live-action scene in the entire spot was generated in Unreal Engine and captured in-studio over the course of just one single production day.



See more work from Format here.