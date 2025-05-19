Carhartt Spotlights Grit, Gear, and Getting it Done

For their love letter to Carhartt, the Format crew hit the farm (literally) to to capture the durable workwear at its finest. A shoot where dust and dirt on the product wasn’t a red flag – but a necessity. The spot was developed, shot, and directed by Nic Reader. EP Mike Gualtieri and Joe Leonard handled producing duties.

With a lean, nimble crew, the Format team stayed light on their feet during a single shoot day filled with horses, golf carts, hay bales, and dirt roads. Writer-director Nic Reader said, “Our lead talent? Sabrina Fratterelli - in her first commercial ever. She’s a pro rider, trainer, and all-around badass, so yeah - she nailed it. And she helped make each moment appear as authentic as they were beautiful.”

The project hit post-production immediately with Format’s Andrew Kunkle working the edit and color grade, emulating a palette true to Carhartt’s roots. The production company’s longtime friend and collaborator Ben Wong and the Dragonfly Audio Post team dialed in the sound design and mix. The finished spot is now available to see on format.tv and YouTube.