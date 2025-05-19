senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Carhartt Spotlights Grit, Gear, and Getting it Done

19/05/2025
36
Share
Format's love letter to Carhartt was directed by Nic Reader

For their love letter to Carhartt, the Format crew hit the farm (literally) to to capture the durable workwear at its finest. A shoot where dust and dirt on the product wasn’t a red flag – but a necessity. The spot was developed, shot, and directed by Nic Reader. EP Mike Gualtieri and Joe Leonard handled producing duties.

With a lean, nimble crew, the Format team stayed light on their feet during a single shoot day filled with horses, golf carts, hay bales, and dirt roads. Writer-director Nic Reader said, “Our lead talent? Sabrina Fratterelli - in her first commercial ever. She’s a pro rider, trainer, and all-around badass, so yeah - she nailed it. And she helped make each moment appear as authentic as they were beautiful.”

The project hit post-production immediately with Format’s Andrew Kunkle working the edit and color grade, emulating a palette true to Carhartt’s roots. The production company’s longtime friend and collaborator Ben Wong and the Dragonfly Audio Post team dialed in the sound design and mix. The finished spot is now available to see on format.tv and YouTube.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Format
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Format
Pure Imagination
Audi
20/05/2025
'Beard Muscles'
Reyka
08/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1