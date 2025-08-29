Publicis Groupe Hires EVP Nathalie Gaveau to Fast-Track Clients' AI Transformation

Publicis Groupe has hired tech entrepreneur Nathalie Gaveau as chief client officer, a newly created role, at Publicis Sapient, the organisation's digital transformation hub.

Nathalie, who founded e-commerce platforms PriceMinister and Shopcade, will also bring her international expertise to a secondary role as EVP at Publicis Groupe, helping lead its US ComEx leadership team.

According to a Publicis Sapient announcement, Nathalie will be based in New York and aims to 'leverage Sapient’s AI products, capabilities, and talent' to accelerate the transformation of Publicis Groupe clients, 'fast-tracking them to becoming AI-enabled enterprises'. She will report jointly to Arthur Sadoun, CEO of Publicis Groupe, and Nigel Vaz, CEO of Publicis Sapient

"AI is revolutionising how we deliver outcomes across creative, media, data and technology," said Arthur Sadoun. "Publicis Sapient's transformation capabilities and AI platforms are crucial to this process. Nathalie's extensive experience as a tech entrepreneur and her skills in strategy, product development, digital marketing, and organisational scale make her an invaluable partner for our clients aiming to transform how they create value in an AI-enabled world."

Nigel Vaz added, "Her deep experience in AI, digital innovation, entrepreneurship and growth, will be invaluable as we work to drive growth in the United States for Publicis Sapient and Publicis Groupe through AI-enabled products, services and teams."

Nathalie's professional journey began in M&A at Lazard, before becoming a successful entrepreneur, eventually selling the PriceMinister marketplace she co-created to Rakuten for $250 million. She also later sold her data-driven social marketplace, Shopcade, to Lagardère.

A board member of Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners, Sonepar and Lightspeed Commerce, Forbes has named Nathalie in Europe’s Top 50 Women in Tech. And this move isn't her first time on the agency side of marketing either, having previously spent three years as digital business director for TEQUILA \ TBWA across Hong Kong and London.

Commenting on the new role, she said, "In over two decades as a leader in this industry, I’ve never witnessed a more transformative moment. What was once the promise of AI-driven transformation is now rapidly becoming reality.

"I’m thrilled to join the exceptional teams at Publicis Groupe and Publicis Sapient at this pivotal inflexion point. I look forward to partnering across the organisation to help accelerate profitable growth and unlock new possibilities in how we serve and support our clients."