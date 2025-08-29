Entries Now Open for El Dorado 2025

The El Dorado Festival has officially opened entries for its 2025 edition. This year, it returns with a provocative invitation: to rethink the creative criteria that will set the course for brands, advertisers, and businesses of the future.

A festival that connects creativity with impact

This edition of the El Dorado Festival will take place on October 1st and 2nd at Club Altos del Chicalá, in the municipality of Anapoima, Cundinamarca. This space, which brings together the main exponents and actors of advertising, marketing, communications, and entertainment, is a key platform to showcase ideas that drive business growth and generate a tangible impact on society.

The entry deadline is September 1st, 2025

Submissions are now open for agencies, brands, and creative professionals to enter their work for this new edition of the El Dorado Awards. Through the website, all campaigns scheduled, published, or broadcast between September 1st, 2024, and September 1st, 2025, can be submitted, provided they meet the following entry requirements:

Created in Colombia and aired either domestically or abroad.

Created abroad and aired in Colombia.|

Respecting the eligibility period: between September 1st, 2024, and September 1st, 2025.

Entries can be submitted here.

Categories Celebrating the Diversity of Media and Formats

The awards include 23 categories, ranging from brand experience, design, innovation, and strategy, to entertainment, health, and sustainability, among others. In addition, Special Awards will be presented, such as: Best Agency of the Year, Best Advertiser of the Year, Best Production Company of the Year, Best Creative Marketer, and the Grand Prix for Good.

Some of the most prominent categories include:

Brand Experience & Activation

Creative Strategy & Creative Commerce

Film & Film Craft

Digital & Mobile

Social & Influencer

Sustainable Development

Creative Business Transformation

See the full list of categories here.

Top-tier judges and speakers:

The El Dorado 2025 Festival will feature an internationally renowned jury, composed of visionary leaders who have shaped the global creative industry. This year, the jury presidency will be in the hands of Maximiliano Anselmo and Sebastián Wilhelm, founders of the acclaimed Trans Company agency, whose philosophy has transformed the advertising landscape in Latin America.

Confirmed judges to date include: Lorenzo De Rita, director and founder of The Soon Institute, a creative thinking and innovation laboratory; Laura Sampedro, independent creative consultant with experience in the most recognised agencies worldwide (Sra. Rushmore, BMF Sydney, Wieden+Kennedy London, Anomaly NY); Paula Mandraccio, partner at The Cyranos network, a benchmark in luxury personal brand building, premium culture development, and high-level executive spokesperson training; and Gabriela Fenton, founder and CEO of RED Consultings, an expert in brand strategies and business leadership.

Joining them on stage will be Colombian creative: Manuel Bordé, award-winning global chief creative officer and recognised for leading campaigns for brands such as Chevrolet, McDonald's, and Pepsi. Manuel has helped strengthen creativity in different markets (with North America as the axis) and position VML Commerce as the most awarded creative commerce company in the world.

More than just an award, El Dorado sets the benchmark for creative excellence and marks a milestone in the careers of those who champion ideas that move businesses, inspire audiences, and spark conversation. Entering the competition is not only a chance to stand among the best—it’s an opportunity to actively shape the future of Colombia’s creative industry and its standing on the global stage.

