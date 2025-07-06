senckađ
Phoebe Sloane Joins Bullfrog as Creative Director

06/07/2025
The addition of the Aunties founder marks the start of a new "growth phase," the indie said

Independent creative agency Bullfrog has appointed Phoebe Sloane as creative director.

She joins from Clemenger BBDO, where she was a senior copywriter, and before that, Special Group Australia and CHEP Network, working on iconic Australian and International brands including Carlton & United Breweries, L’Oréal, Myer, ANZ, BMW, Uber Eats, Bonds, 7-Eleven and more.

She brings a wealth of experience, non-traditional thinking and mentorship to help guide and shape Bullfrog’s ever-evolving creative offering, alongside executive brand and experience director, Tim Shelley.

Tim said, “Phoebe is someone we’ve always admired -- for her creative excellence, her belief in the power of community, and the way she shows up for the industry. When we sat down to talk about what we’re building at Bullfrog and what it could look like to work together, it just made sense. The chance to work with her again feels genuinely special, and we knew this was the right next step.”

Her work and leadership have garnered international recognition, being named Ad Age Rising Star in 2022, and being selected by Bob Isherwood for the Cannes Young Lions Creative Academy in 2019. Sloane is also a current member of the RMIT Industry Advisory Committee.

In 2021, Phoebe founded The Aunties, Australia’s largest support network for women and gender diverse people in creative industries. Under her leadership, the initiative has grown into a sizeable 4,500 strong community, paired 500+ mentors and mentees, created an Australian-first mentor training tool, Support Talk, and recently launched Auntie Intel, an anonymous data tool to monitor how women are feeling in the industry month to month.

Phoebe said, “I’ve always admired the happenings in the Bullfrog Pond. They have that dangerously potent combination of talented humans, good culture and innovation. They’re agile, full of energy and are assembling a team of formidable experts I selfishly can’t wait to learn from.”

The agency said her appointment marks the beginning of a "new chapter and growth phase ... with a string of new business wins, and new faces to be announced over the coming months."

Phoebe joins other recent additions including Amanda Nicoll, group business director (formerly in-house agency manager at Honda); Madieson Ryan, earned specialist (formerly head of PR and communications at Great Wrap); Joy Hudson, senior business director (formerly account director at VML on Defence Force Australia); and Alex Weston, business director (formerly creative project manager at Deloitte).

