Bullfrog Begins Exec Team Refresh With CSO, GM, and Chief Brand and Experience Officer

Bullfrog has made its first appointments to a new executive leadership team: Mike Ronkoske becomes chief strategy officer, Georgia Newton general manager, and Tim Shelley chief brand and experience officer.

Mike left Clemenger BBDO a year ago as strategy partner, and has since had a stint as head of strategy at Neighbourhood Strategy, and been consulting.

He has also spent time as strategy director at Goodby Silverstein & Partners, and strategic planner at Saatchi & Saatchi LA, working on brands including Sonos, Nike, Porsche, Ford, Atlassian, Audi and Cisco.

Mike said, “I don’t believe in fate, but joining Bullfrog just makes sense. Dalton [Henshaw, founder] has built a strong foundation and given me a clear mandate to deliver a fresh strategic approach for the next phase of growth. Add in a warehouse of fun, generous people and a business model that backs what we believe in — it was a no-brainer decision for me.”

Mike replaces Mike Doman, who left Bullfrog alongside former ECD Elle Bullen earlier this year to set up indie agency Hellions, as revealed by LBB. Elle's former creative partner, Dan Sparkes, joined the pair as Hellions' third partner in May.

Bullfrog's new GM Georgia was most-recently head of marketing at Daniel's Donuts, but previously spent three and a half years at Special Group. She was also account director and group account director, respectively, at Goodby Silverstein & Partners and R/GA New York. Across her career, she has worked with brands such as XFINITY, Samsung Global, Verizon, BONDS, Coopers Brewery, and Chobani.

“Bullfrog is a rare mix of ambition and commercial clarity. The team is world-class, and the momentum is undeniable," she said.

"We’re driven by talent, powered by insight, and grounded in the grit to deliver work that drives real growth. There’s serious potential in the building, and I’m excited to help unlock it.”

Tim has been with Bullfrog for three years, helping shape the agency as creative director, then partner, across brand and experience. That role has seen him act as the head of brand for Linktree and Kic. He has spent 16 years working with brands including Google, Levi’s, Strava, Honda, Audi and SPC.

Before joining Bullfrog, Tim was creative director at AKQA in the U.S., where his work with IBM was recognised in Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards. His experience also spans roles at globally respected studios including Ueno, SouthSouthWest, Leo Burnett and Isobar.

“The energy in the pond right now is electric," Tim said of his promotion.

"We’ve built something special at Bullfrog over the past few years, and having the opportunity to shape what’s next alongside Georgia, Mike and the broader team is something I’m immensely proud to be part of.”

At the start of the month, Phoebe Sloane, former senior copywriter at Clemenger BBDO, stepped into the role of creative director.

