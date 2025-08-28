People’s Pension Leads Pension Rebellion Against Industry Traditions

At the heart of the campaign is a simple message: People’s Pension doesn’t serve shareholders - it serves its members. The campaign highlights how the scheme reinvests profits to improve service and product quality, returning value to savers through initiatives like its Savings Reward, which has already paid back £100m to members in just five years.

Voiced by Love Island’s Iain Stirling, the national radio campaign disrupts the status quo with a direct, challenger narrative. Alongside radio, a series of bold poster and billboard ads are going live at transport hubs and major city centres across the UK, supported by creative and media agency Bountiful Cow.

“This is a wake-up call for the pensions industry,” said Alice Leighton, marketing director at People’s Pension.

“Too many providers are putting profits before people. We’re cutting through the complacency with a message that’s honest, engaging and long overdue. As a purpose-led organisation, we want savers to know that we’re on their side. We believe we can provide the transparency that’s so desperately needed in pensions and encourage the industry to do better for all savers.”

The campaign is designed to tackle low engagement with pensions, especially among younger savers. With six in ten people not saving enough for retirement, People’s Pension is aiming to reframe pensions as something empowering and transparent, rather than boring or baffling.

David Meliveo, chief commercial officer for People’s Pension, who has previously overseen major campaigns for the likes of easyJet, Autoglass and Royal London, said, “We’ve always stood up for savers, which isn’t a message that we hear enough. As one of the country’s fastest growing workplace pension schemes, we think it important that savers know that large institutions like ours are on their side. This is more than a marketing exercise. It’s a rallying cry for savers.”

​Oliver Clarke, head of planning at Bountiful Cow added, “We have really enjoyed working with the team at People’s Pension on this campaign because they truly have something to say and the courage to say it differently. They have a proven track record in standing up for the underserved in society and we've used our Relative Advantage approach in both creative and media to come up with a bold campaign that will help them achieve their goals of cutting through the boring old noise.”

The campaign marks the first phase of a significant five-year brand investment from People’s Partnership - the non-profit provider behind People’s Pension, which now serves over seven million savers, or one in five UK workers.

