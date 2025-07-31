Tequila Rose Turns Festival Season Pink with Tasha Ghouri and Harriett Blackmore

The UK’s best-selling strawberry cream liqueur brand has painted festival season pink with a new campaign that blends beauty, flavour, and fun.

In collaboration with Strictly and Love Island star Tasha Ghouri, Tequila Rose launched the UK’s first ‘festi-sentials’ vending machine to help festival-goers stay glam this summer, no matter what the British weather throws at them.

The exclusive pink glam bags were filled with festival essentials, including strawberry-flavoured lip gloss, after a poll by Tequila Rose revealed it to be the UK’s must-have festival beauty item for gen z and millennial women.

Tequila Rose then teamed up with Love Island star Harriett Blackmore to give away 250 of the pink bum bags to huge queues of festival fans at London’s Paddington station on June 25.

The activity will continue as Tequila Rose launches a festival-themed competition from July 3 to August 14, 2025. Shoppers can enter by purchasing a limited edition 50cl bottle with a pink neck collar and QR code at participating Tesco stores or by ordering a shot at selected venues. One winner will enjoy a luxury festival weekend for 10, including glamping, exclusive goodies, a BBQ evening and a three-hour DJ set.

But that’s not all - there are more than 100 additional pink-themed prizes to be won, including 10 festival essentials kits and 100 Tequila Rose Festi-sential glam bags, packed with everything you need to shine all weekend long.

Throughout the summer, Tequila Rose is bringing its trademark splash of pink through bold billboards, eye-catching digital OOH displays, and vibrant content from social creators.

This through the line initiative was brought to life via agency partners, Democracy (PR, influencer, events and social), Bountiful Cow (media and creative) and Quantum (events and activations).

Sophie McLeay, Tequila Rose brand manager, said, “What better way to make our mark on festival season than with our Festi-sential activation.

“Festivals are the ultimate celebration of bold self-expression, and connection with friends, and we wanted to help our consumers stay glam and bring the pink energy this summer.”

Jen O’Grady, founder of Democracy, added, “We’ve loved supporting Tequila Rose in its impressive growth in recent years, and taking the brand directly to the heart of festival culture with this Festi-sential activation is one of our most exciting moments yet.

“With must-have giveaways, and perfectly aligned influencer collaborations, we’re thrilled to be bringing the pink energy to a whole new crowd.”

Focused on the English festival season, OOH activity ran across key transit hubs —bus stations, train stations and service stations—timed to reach people as they made their way to festivals. This on-the-go audience was further engaged through YouTube and Instagram content, which mirrored the OOH targeting and tapped into music and fashion interests to build awareness.

Matt Buttrick, head of brand strategy at Bountiful Cow said, “This campaign marks the next step in Tequila Rose's impressive growth. We know the Tequila Rose audience is social, loves going out and has a strong connection to music. Running activity around cultural events is a powerful way to cut through.

“It's a unique drink and brand, and it's been great fun to bring the pink to life in category-busting ways - both in media and creative.”

Quantum client director Tallula Lawrence-Bagnall added, “Tequila Rose is changing festivals from a muddy adventure to a stylish and glam experience that music-loving consumers are craving. We’re thrilled to have been a part of bringing Tequila Rose to the forefront of festival season this summer with its iconic glam-luxe aesthetic. We can’t wait to see people rocking their Tequila Rose goodies on the festival fields all summer long!”

